A big year for actors on the small screen

In Hollywood, it's common for actors to portray other actors, whether it's for a biographical drama, comedy, musical, you name it. All of the above have been created to shed light on the lives of some of the biggest on-screen stars. Sure, the storylines are interesting, but it's the makeup and costume departments that really shine on these projects. From Michelle Williams as Marilyn Monroe to Lindsay Lohan as Elizabeth Taylor, check out these celebrities who portrayed other actors in front of the cameras. Can you tell the difference?

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO