Flight diverted to OKC after passenger reportedly assaulted flight attendant, air marshal

 4 days ago
Flight Diverted to OKC The flight was diverted at Will Rogers World Airport, where Oklahoma City police took the passenger into custody.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A flight heading to Los Angeles was diverted to Oklahoma City because an unruly passenger reportedly assaulted a flight attendant and air marshal.

Oklahoma City police said they were notified shortly before 7:15 p.m. Thursday that a Delta flight was diverted to Will Rogers World Airport after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant. Officers boarded the plane and took the passenger into custody.

The passenger, identified as 35-year-old Ariel Pennington, was booked into jail on complaints of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, according to police.

The plane was on the ground for a little more than an hour before taking off again.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said they’ll investigate. Oklahoma City police said the FBI could as well.

Ariel Pennington
Ariel Pennington

