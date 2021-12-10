Local nonprofits host ‘Winter Stock-up Donation Drive’ this Saturday

Event taking place at Woods Humane North County location

– Two local nonprofits, Woods Humane Society and SLO Food Bank, hope to gather much-needed, unopened, unexpired items for pets and people in need at the Winter Stock-up Donation Drive this Saturday. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Woods Humane

Society North County, located at 2300 Ramona Rd., in Atascadero, and aims to help the two organizations stock their shelves with specific items that are in highest demand in advance of the holidays.

As a way of showing thanks to those who donate, Woods says that Santa will be at the stock-up event offering photo opportunities and handing out goodie bags (while supplies last). The goodie bags include coupons for a free burger at Sylvester’s Burgers and a free ramen bowl at Kuma.

“We recognize that our generous community loves to get involved in a hands-on way,” says Robin Coleman, community engagement manager at Woods Humane Society. “The Winter Stock-up Donation Drive is a great opportunity for people to come in person to drop off donations that will make a meaningful impact and help a local person or pet in need this winter.”

Woods Humane Society’s most needed items include pill pockets, jerky dog treats, puzzle food bowls, cat toys, durable dog toys, “sensitive skin” laundry detergent, and dog kibble for small or large dogs. Among the items in greatest need for the SLO Food Bank are canned and dry goods such as boxed cereal; trail mix and granola bars; pasta; peanut butter; and canned vegetables, fruit, tuna and chili.

To view the flyer with the most-needed items for each organization, click here. For Woods Humane Society’s expanded wish list and Amazon wish list, click here.

For more event information, email rcoleman@woodshumansociety.org, visit www.WoodsHumane.org, or call (805) 543-9316.