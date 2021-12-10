ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taking stock

By Ryan Lynch
Do you know any young professionals who stand out from the crowd? Orlando Business Journal is looking for 40 promising business...

The online gambling company is helping an effort to broadly allow sports betting in Florida.
BizEquity Valuation Software Drives First Ever Valuation-Based Loan with Banking Partner

Valuation-based Loan Made Possible for Forward-thinking Bank through Valuation Technology, Powered by the BizEquity Platform Philadelphia, PA (December 7, 2021) - Valuation fintech leader BizEquity- known for its state-of-the-art valuation software and extensive client portfolio consisting of heavy-hitting banks, financial advisors, accounting professionals, and more- has achieved a milestone in the lending and fintech world. In September 2021, BizEquity partnered with Freedom Bank to power the bank’s release of a Business Valuation Loan product. Just two months after the launch, the Virginia-based bank underwrites its first loan using BizEquity’s valuation technology Michael M. Carter, the Founder & CEO of BizEquity stated, “Our mission from day one has been to help businesses and their owners get the credit, planning, and insurance coverage they need for the businesses they have built. BizEquity enables business owners to understand their worth by democratizing business valuation knowledge through our patented service. We are proud to power the first ever business valuation-based loan with Freedom Bank. We believe this will revolutionize banking by allowing bankers and their risk and credit departments to understand the enterprise value of the businesses they serve.” About BizEquity BizEquity is the leading fintech software company created to democratize business valuation knowledge for every business in the world. BizEquity has created the largest online business valuation cloud-based software product and service and the most business valuation data on businesses in the market today. BizEquity's patented platform is distributed through leading financial services firms such as TD Bank; UBS; PNC; Northwestern Mutual; Equitable; Goldman Sachs, and over 750 other financial services firms and over 4,000 advisors. BizEquity was acquired by ACBJ in 2019 and now is able to provide financial services firms support to better reach business owner clients to help them discover their worth. For Media Inquiries & More Info: Contact: Gwendolyn Legendy Sr. Director of Marketing, BizEquity Email: gwendolyn@bizequity.com.
In-state tourism marketing boost sought

The spending would include regional food festivals and equitourism events.
Sustainable fertilizer firm Anuvia targets international expansion, job growth in 2022

More growth is expected to sprout next year at a local sustainable fertilizer manufacturer. After a successful 2021 for Anuvia Plant Nutrients Corp., more job growth, increased production and international expansion are on tap for the Winter Garden-based firm in 2022, CEO Amy Yoder told Orlando Business Journal. “Our goal is to be able to replace conventional fertilizer.”
Liens & bankruptcies Leads - December 3, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. The latest information available concerning unpaid tax levies filed by the Internal Revenue Service against individuals and businesses. Federal Tax Liens (8)
