Religion

Philomine Joins the Hoehn Herd

By Warren Schmidt
lutheranmuseum.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I began looking at a character in today’s story, I wondered if I have previously written about a woman by the name of Philomine or Philomina. I did a search and only came up with one result, and that was for Philimine Petot, and that story was one told about...

lutheranmuseum.com

lutheranmuseum.com

Art and Dora – The Hoehn’s

I must confess that the story I tell today is missing some of the interesting images that I often include. I have no photographs of the characters in this story. The husband and wife were both from a congregation whose records were burned in a fire, so I cannot display any of those church records. There is just one record from a different church, and I will only be able to display a transcription, not the original record. What this story does have is that the couple is made of a combination of two families that have shown up often on this blog…a Hoehn and a Boxdorfer. I have not yet written about a Hoehn/Boxdorfer couple.
lutheranmuseum.com

The Ladreiter/Gerharter Boomerangs

We begin with a birthday girl today. Hedwig Amalie Gerharter was born on December 13, 1884, making today her 137th birthday. Like many other German girls with the name Hedwig, she was often called Hattie during her life. Hattie was child #3 in a family of 11. She was the daughter of Charles and Amalie (Landgraf) Gerharter and baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Wells. An image of her baptism record from that congregation’s books is shown here.
Andrei Tapalaga

1500-Year-Old Bible States That Jesus Was Not Crucified

Bible Linked to the Gospel of Barnabas held by the Turkish government at AnkaraTurkish News. A lot of the beliefs and influences from Christianity as well as other related religions have come from bibles that have written about 2000 years ago when Jesus was alive. Bibles are the closest thing to hard proof of the existence of Jesus Christ. All the testaments that have been written sometimes do not coincide by having small differences within the text, most probably because there have been multiple authors, but never has the world seen a bible that would tell quite a different story, especiallyadmitting that Jesus was not Crucified.
wordonfire.org

What the Catholic Church Is Not, in Four Words

In my discernment that ultimately led to coming into full communion with the Catholic Church, one of my biggest challenges was figuring out just what the Church is. For years as a Protestant, every Sunday I rattled off the same formula that Catholics do: “one, holy, catholic, and apostolic.” I ultimately found some clarity in Lumen Gentium about what these four marks of the Church mean. And I heartily commend paragraphs 811-870 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, along with Bishop Barron’s chapter “The Church” in his recent book Light from Light.
lutheranmuseum.com

The Pilz-Petzoldt Glue

It all starts with a Bicentennial Birthday today. Anna Maria Pilz was born on December 8, 1821. About the only place I get that date of birth is on Findagrave.com. However, that data was placed on that website by Diane Anderson, and she’s one of the best family researchers I know. I have every reason to believe that she is correct. As near as I can tell, even Diane does not know the names of this Anna Maria Pilz’s parents.
lutheranmuseum.com

Happy Birthday, Teacher Fiehler

Yesterday, I told the story of Charles Hoehn, who was born December 10, 1871 near Friedenberg. One day later, another baby boy was born on December 11th near Frohna. That newborn was named Heinrich Benjamin Fiehler. That means that Henry would not only be celebrating his birthday today if he was still alive, but he would be celebrating a special 150th birthday. Henry was the firstborn child of Benjamin and Bertha Fiehler. The story of Henry’s parents was told in the post, Ben and Bertha. Henry’s baptism record shown below is found in the books of Concordia Lutheran Church in Frohna.
The Conversation U.S.

In polygamous communities, deep roots of distrust shape vaccine hesitancy

From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, commonly known as the Mormon church or LDS church, followed government guidelines to protect members of their religious community. On March 25, 2020, the church closed its temples and encouraged members to wear masks. Leaders praised vaccination, which church President Russell M. Nelson, a retired surgeon, called a “literal godsend.” He and other senior members received vaccinations, calling on church members to follow their example. Fundamentalist branches of Mormonism, however – groups who began separating from the LDS church after it ended the institutionally sanctioned practice...
