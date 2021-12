Wan Bridge President & CEO Ting Qiao on why the Lone Star State is a magnet for the product. Single-family rentals or built-to-rent communities seem to be the answer to a housing demand that has been rising extraordinarily over the past 18 months, bolstered by the new lifestyle brought on by the pandemic. The sector is booming, outpacing even multifamily, and Texas is particularly attractive to this growing niche, with Austin, Houston and San Antonio among the most sought-after markets.

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO