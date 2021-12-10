ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. wins appeal against block on Assange extradition

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. government on Friday won an appeal against a London court...

Julian Assange's brother said Monday he feared the Wikileaks publisher would not survive the United States' attempts to prosecute him after his fiancee revealed he had suffered a mini-stroke. Gabriel Shipton was among about 30 people, including Pink Floyd's Roger Waters and actress Susan Sarandon, to rally in support of Assange outside the British consulate in New York. The protest came a day after Assange's fiancee Stella Moris said Assange had suffered a mini-stroke in late October, on the first day of a US government appeal against a ruling blocking his removal. The demonstrators were protesting against a decision on Friday by British appeals judges to overturn the ruling after accepting US government assurances Assange would receive appropriate treatment and not be held in punishing isolation in custody.
The U.S. government has won the latest round in its bid to extradite Wikileaks founder Julian Assange from the U.K. In January, a London court turned down a request for Assange to be extradited to the U.S. to face espionage charges, over mental health concerns. Assange’s clinical depression could be compounded and he might commit suicide if extradited stateside, District Judge Vanessa Baraitser had ruled then. The U.S. government appealed the decision. On Friday, a U.K. High Court overturned the previous ruling after U.S. officials gave the court assurances that Assange wouldn’t face the strictest prison conditions, including solitary confinement, unless he performed...
The US government has won its High Court case to extradite Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks. Following WikiLeaks' publishing of hundreds of thousands of leaked papers connected to the Afghanistan and Iraq conflicts, Assange, 50, is wanted in the United States for an alleged conspiracy to obtain and divulge national defense material.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will likely be extradited from the United Kingdom to the United States to face trial under the Espionage Act after losing an appeal to prevent his forced removal in a U.K. high court today. Today's ruling overturned a lower court judge's decision to prevent extradition on...
LONDON — A British appellate court opened the door Friday for Julian Assange to be extradited to the United States by overturning a lower court ruling that found the WikiLeaks founder's mental health was too fragile to withstand the American criminal justice system. The High Court in London ruled...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is likely to be extradited to the United States to face charges around obtaining and publishing classified documents, after the U.K.'s High Court overturned a ruling that said he could not be extradited because of mental-health concerns.
