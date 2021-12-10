ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serbs to vote on weakening Bosnia, step up secession drive

Cover picture for the articleBANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The Bosnian Serb parliament convened on Friday to vote on steps that would weaken the war-ravaged Balkan country’s central authority. The session came as the Bosnian Serb leader is stepping up his secession campaign despite a threat of new U.S. and other...

Reuters

Turkey says Serb move to start quitting Bosnia's key institutions "dangerous"

ANKARA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A vote by Serb lawmakers to start pulling their autonomous Serb Republic out of Bosnia's armed forces, judiciary, and tax system is "wrong, dangerous" and could threaten regional stability, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday. His comments came after Germany's new government called...
Milorad Dodik
houstonmirror.com

Bosnian Serb Parliament Votes To Advance Secessionist Bid

SARAJEVO -- The Bosnian Serb parliament has adopted a set of steps that would strengthen a secessionist bid to withdraw from state-level institutions despite warnings from the West. Lawmakers on December 10 voted 49-3 on starting a procedure for Bosnia-Herzegovina's Serb-dominated entity to withdraw from the Bosnian army, security services,...
Council on Foreign Relations

Is Bosnia on the Verge of Breaking Up?

Separatist rhetoric among Bosnian Serb leadership is raising concerns about the dissolution of Bosnia. It’s part of a nationalist wave across the Balkans that threatens a return of ethnic conflict. What’s Bosnia’s status?. Amid the bloody breakup of Yugoslavia, the Dayton Accords succeeded in bringing peace to Bosnia in 1995....
AFP

EU tries to salvage eastern ties under Russian threat

EU leaders will try to rescue their outreach to five former Soviet republics of eastern Europe on Wednesday, all of them would-be partners undermined by Russian meddling and regional strife. - Long slow path - Putin wants to maintain Russian influence over the former Soviet republics now bordering Turkey and EU members -- and to thwart any hope of their joining the EU or NATO. Europeans publicly reject the idea of a Russian veto or sphere of influence, insisting the eastern partners are free to choose their own future and strategic alignments.
AFP

EU sanctions Wagner, tries to deter attack on Ukraine

European foreign ministers slapped sanctions on Russian mercenary outfit Wagner on Monday and touted what they warned would be an unprecedented economic response to any military assault on Ukraine. Those sanctioned included: Dmitry Utkin, a 51-year-old former lieutenant colonel in Russian military intelligence, once decorated by Putin and now said to be Wagner's commander and responsible for mercenary operations in Ukraine.
AFP

Belarus opposition leader Tikhanovsky jailed for 18 years

A court in Belarus on Tuesday sentenced opposition leader Sergei Tikhanovsky to nearly two decades behind bars after he galvanised an unprecedented protest movement against strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko last year. Tikhanovsky, a charismatic 43-year-old YouTube blogger, last spring launched a presidential campaign against Lukashenko, who has ruled the ex-Soviet country with an iron grip since 1994. While Belarusian authorities stopped Tikhanovsky's campaign short -- arresting him on charges of violating public order ahead of the August 2020 vote and keeping him in detention since -- the protest movement he triggered eventually swelled to tens of thousands of people. On Tuesday, following a months-long trial behind closed doors, a court found Tikhanovsky guilty of organising riots, inciting social hatred and other charges and sentenced him to 18 years in prison, state newspaper Sovetskaya Belarus reported.
The Independent

EU lawmaker Androulakis elected Greek socialist leader

Greece's third-largest group in parliament on Sunday elected a European Parliament lawmaker as its new leader.Nikos Androulakis defeated former Prime Minister George Papandreou to lead the Movement for Change, a socialist coalition.Partial results shortly before 9 p.m. (1900 GMT; 2 p.m. EST) showed the 42-year-old Androulakis with 68.4% of the vote compared to 31.6% for the 69-year-old Papandreou. Papandreou called his rival to congratulate him.Androulakis, a civil engineer, started his political career as a leader of the youth wing of the Panhellenic Socialist Movement, or PASOK, one of the parties in the Movement for Change.With 22 lawmakers in the...
hngn.com

Russian General Says Moscow Emplaced Mobile Nuclear Launcher, Hypersonic Missile Amid Threat of Potential Ukraine Invasion in 2022

A Russian general cautioned Kiev that any military action against Russian separatists or border attacks would be costly and ill-advised. The army deployed nuclear, and hypersonic missiles are reminders that Moscow is not playing games at its southern border. Kyiv still claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to take over Ukraine despite the clarification.
The Independent

Egypt backs federal peace deal for ethnically split Cyprus

Egypt’s foreign minister on Tuesday rebuffed a Turkish push for a two-state peace deal on ethnically divided Cyprus, saying that any talks should adhere to a U.N.-backed road map reunifying the east Mediterranean island nation as a federation.Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said after talks with his Cypriot counterpart that regional challenges need to be countered based on international law instead of “aggressive activities or expansionist tendencies.”Shoukry’s remarks indirectly targeted Turkey, which Cyprus accuses of supporting a peace deal that would serve its policy goal of exerting its control over the east Mediterranean.Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said that...
AFP

Russia vetoes UN resolution on climate change as global security threat

Russia on Monday vetoed a Security Council resolution formally linking climate change and global security that was supported by a majority of UN member states. Backed by Niger and Ireland, the draft resolution called on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to "integrate climate-related security risk as a central component into comprehensive conflict-prevention strategies." The text won support from 12 of the Council's 15 members. China abstained, while India voted against, arguing that global warming was chiefly an issue related to economic development, rather than international security.
Reuters

Russia leads the world in hypersonic missiles tech, Putin says

MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Russia is the global leader in hypersonic missiles and, by the time other countries catch up, is likely to have developed technology to counteract these new weapons, President Vladimir Putin said. Russia and the United States have an approximate parity when if comes to the...
Marietta Daily Journal

EU prepares sanctions to deter Russia from new Ukraine incursion

BRUSSELS — The European Union is preparing coordinated economic sanctions with Britain and the United States to prevent a crisis at the Russian-Ukraine border, the bloc's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said on Monday. "We are now in deterrence mode, in dissuasion mode, to try to avoid a crisis,...
Reuters

Czechs hold off on sending troops to Poland-Belarus border

PRAGUE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic will hold off on sending up to 150 soldiers for now to help Poland protect its border with Belarus after the migrant situation stabilised, the Czech defence minister said on Monday. The number of attempted crossings into Poland by migrants travelling via...
