Hear Elvis Costello’s New Song ‘Paint the Red Rose Blue’

Tears for Fears have released "No Small Thing," the latest song from their forthcoming LP, The Tipping Point. “In early 2020, [cofounder] Curt [Smith] and I sat down together with just a couple of acoustic guitars. The first time in decades," cofounder Roland Orzabal said of "No Small Thing" in a press release. "We needed a meeting of minds, a coming together psychically. We were literally going back to the drawing board looking for some depth, heart and soul with which to complete our album. Curt came up with this simple folk/country riff, a little bit Dylan, a little bit Johnny Cash, and then we were off."

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO