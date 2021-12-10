ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. wins appeal against block on Assange extradition

Quad Cities Onlines
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. government on Friday won an appeal against a London court...

qconline.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Brother fears Assange may not survive US prosecution

Julian Assange's brother said Monday he feared the Wikileaks publisher would not survive the United States' attempts to prosecute him after his fiancee revealed he had suffered a mini-stroke. Gabriel Shipton was among about 30 people, including Pink Floyd's Roger Waters and actress Susan Sarandon, to rally in support of Assange outside the British consulate in New York. The protest came a day after Assange's fiancee Stella Moris said Assange had suffered a mini-stroke in late October, on the first day of a US government appeal against a ruling blocking his removal. The demonstrators were protesting against a decision on Friday by British appeals judges to overturn the ruling after accepting US government assurances Assange would receive appropriate treatment and not be held in punishing isolation in custody.
ADVOCACY
hngn.com

US Wins Latest Appeal To Extradite WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange as UK High Court Overturns Previous Decision

The US government has won its High Court case to extradite Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks. Following WikiLeaks' publishing of hundreds of thousands of leaked papers connected to the Afghanistan and Iraq conflicts, Assange, 50, is wanted in the United States for an alleged conspiracy to obtain and divulge national defense material.
CONGRESS & COURTS
omahanews.net

Britain's high court grants Julian Assange's extradition to U.S.

LONDON, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can be extradited to the United States to face espionage charges, the Royal Courts of Justice ruled here Friday as the body overturned a lower court ruling earlier this year. Assange, 50, is wanted in the United States on allegations of...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Vanity Fair

Julian Assange’s U.S. Extradition Ruling Strikes a Blow to Press Freedom

In a Friday ruling that may lead to Julian Assange facing criminal charges in the U.S., a London appellate court opened the door for the WikiLeaks founder’s extradition. In 2019, Assange was indicted by the Justice Department with 17 counts of violating the Espionage Act in 2010 for his role in publishing leaked U.S. military secrets related to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, charges that have alarmed press freedom advocates. Since then, Assange has been on the run, spending years confined inside the walls of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London to avoid prosecution in the U.S.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Chronicle

Assange’s U.S. Reckoning Nears as Judges Grant Extradition

The U.S. government moved a step closer to prosecuting Julian Assange on espionage charges, after London judges accepted that the WikiLeaks chief can be extradited. Assange will now scrutinize appeal routes, including to the Supreme Court, meaning the question of whether he is ultimately sent to the U.S. will remain open for months to come. The judges on Friday sent the case to the British government to approve his removal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Assange
cbs19news

U.K. opens door to Assange extradition to U.S. on spying charges

LONDON (AP) -- A British appellate court has opened the door for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be extradited to the United States. The High Court in London on Friday overturned a lower court that found Assange's mental health was too fragile to withstand incarceration in America. A judge earlier...
U.S. POLITICS
Tampa Bay Times

U.K. court allows Assange’s extradition to U.S. for spying case

LONDON — A British appellate court opened the door Friday for Julian Assange to be extradited to the United States by overturning a lower court’s decision that the WikiLeaks founder’s mental health was too fragile to withstand the American criminal justice system. The High Court in London...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extradition#London Court#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
WikiLeaks
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy