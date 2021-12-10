ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutch give green light for Pfizer shots for children over 5

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Dutch government cleared the way Friday for children aged 5-11 to get vaccinated against COVID-19, extending its inoculation program to an age group that had the highest rate of infections in a recent surge....

jack1065.com

Dutch Health Council recommends COVID-19 shots for young children

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Dutch Health Council on Friday advised the government to make it possible for children aged 5-11 to get coronavirus shots. The council had until now only recommended that children with underlying health issues be vaccinated for COVID-19. In a statement the leading advisory body said...
KIDS
whtc.com

Hardest hit German state Saxony to give COVID-19 shot to younger children early

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The German state of Saxony, among the hardest hit by surging COVID-19 infections, will start vaccinating at-risk children under 12 years of age from Wednesday, even though the approved paediatric shot will not be available before next week. The early launch follows a recommendation by Saxony’s vaccination...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Britain marks one year since giving first Pfizer COVID-19 shot

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain on Wednesday marked a year since the first person in the world was given a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outside of clinical trials, calling for people to receive booster shots as soon as they are eligible. On Dec. 8, 2020, Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother known to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Singapore HSA approves Pfizer-BioNTech’s shot for children

Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has approved the usage of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, for the paediatric population of ages five to 11 years. The Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination (EC19V) analysed the clinical results submitted to the HSA and examined the data available worldwide on the Covid-19...
EDUCATION
finextra.com

Dutch regulator green lights Bunq €193 million Series A

In what has been dubbed the largest Series A in European fintech history, De Nederlansche Bank (DNB) has finalised a €193 million funding round agreed between challenger bank bunq and British private equity firm Pollen Street Capital. Bunq, now valued at €1.6 billion, is expected to use the funds to...
BUSINESS
ABC6.com

Select Stop & Shop pharmacies now giving Pfizer vaccines to children ages 5-11

QUINCY, Mass. (WLNE) – Select Stop & Shop pharmacies across the Northeast are now offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5-11. This comes after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization and Authorization and new guidance from the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for this population. Children who receive the vaccine will get a special Marty the robot sticker and coloring activity to help keep them occupied during the 15-minute waiting period. Currently, booster shots are now available at all of the grocer’s 234 pharmacies for individuals over the age of 18.
HEALTH
UPI News

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has efficacy edge over Pfizer shot, study finds

Which coronavirus vaccine is best at beating COVID-19 -- Moderna or Pfizer?. New research hands that honor to Moderna: In what is billed as the first head-to-head comparison of the two shots, researchers analyzed the health records of nearly 440,000 U.S. veterans who received one of the two vaccines between early January 2021 and mid-May 2021.
INDUSTRY
AFP

Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease

Pfizer said Tuesday that clinical trials confirmed its Covid pill -- a new type of treatment that should withstand the mutations seen with Omicron -- drastically reduced hospitalizations and deaths among at-risk people by almost 90 percent. The announcement came as a real-world study from South Africa showed two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 70 percent effective in stopping severe illness from the new variant, a result called encouraging by researchers, though it represents a drop compared to earlier strains. Data for the new pill, which hasn't yet been authorized anywhere in the world, came from more than 2,200 volunteers, and backed up preliminary findings announced last month. The American drugmaker said its treatment, called Paxlovid, also held up against the Omicron variant in lab-testing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WTNH

Health Headlines: Pfizer gets the green light for booster shots for teens 16 and older; hospitalization and cases rising in CT

(WTNH) – In today’s Health Headlines, Pfizer COVID booster shots for teens aged 16 and older get the green light. Plus, hospitalizations and cases are rising in Connecticut and new research shows omicron may have genetic links to the common cold. Dr. Jamie Meyer, an associate professor at Yale School of Medicine and Yale School […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
techstartups.com

Over 1,200 vaccine deaths reported within the first 90 days of Pfizer vaccine rollout, according to the first batch of Pfizer’s confidential documents released by the FDA following FOIA lawsuit

On November 15, The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asked a federal judge to give it until the year 2076 to fully release all of the data and the documents the agency used as the basis for the approval and license of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Now we know why.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
