‘Lost in Space’: Mina Sundwall talks Netflix show’s final season

Say it isn’t so! The shocking final season of Netflix’s “Lost in Space” has been released.

The star of the show, actress Mina Sundwall, spoke with the PIX11 Morning News to discuss the final season, whether or not she thinks fans have gotten the ending they were looking for in the series and what’s next for her.

Catch season three of “Lost in Space” now streaming on Netflix.

