U.S., Australia, Denmark, Norway to curb tech exports to human rights abusers

By Reuters Staff
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House announced on Friday that Australia, Denmark and Norway would join it in an effort to curb technology exports to governments that use the products for repression.

The White House said last week it was forming the group to address “the misuse of certain dual-use technologies that can lead to human rights abuses” and ensure that “critical and emerging technologies work for and not against democratic societies.”

On Friday, it revealed the names of countries pledging to work with it on the endeavor, adding that Canada, France, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom supported the move.

“Over the coming year of action, we commit to working to establish a voluntary, nonbinding written code of conduct around which like-minded states could politically pledge, to use export control tools to prevent the proliferation of software and other technologies used to enable serious human rights abuses,” the member countries said in a statement.

The announcement was made as part of U.S. President Joe Biden’s Dec. 9-10 Summit for Democracy, with the goal of helping stop democratic backsliding and the erosion of rights and freedoms worldwide. The summit invitation list did not include China or Russia.

AFP

Blinken begins Southeast Asia tour, with China in focus

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday began a Southeast Asia tour with a first stop in Jakarta that paralleled the visit of a senior Russian official. After talks with Blinken, Indonesian President Joko Widodo hosted Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, a close associate of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Indonesian officials said.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

EU has little appetite to join US diplomatic Games boycott

Several European Union nations have made it clear they have little appetite to join the U.S. initiative for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games because of concerns over China s human rights record. EU foreign ministers were seeking a united front on how to handle the issue, following France's position last week that a no-show of leaders and dignitaries at the opening of the Olympics would have little true impact. “Politicizing sporting events like the Winter Olympics does not seem useful to me,” said Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told ZDF broadcaster...
U.S. POLITICS
