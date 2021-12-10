U.S. wins appeal against block on Assange extradition

The U.S. government has won the latest round in its bid to extradite Wikileaks founder Julian Assange from the U.K.
In January, a London court turned down a request for Assange to be extradited to the U.S. to face espionage charges, over mental health concerns. Assange’s clinical depression could be compounded and he might commit suicide if extradited stateside, District Judge Vanessa Baraitser had ruled then.
The U.S. government appealed the decision.
On Friday, a U.K. High Court overturned the previous ruling after U.S. officials gave the court assurances that Assange wouldn’t face the strictest prison conditions, including solitary confinement, unless he performed...
