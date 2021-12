Here's some peachy news that will delight Bravo fans: Falynn Pina is now a mom of four, E! News can exclusively announce. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and fiancé Jaylan Banks welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Emma Sang Pina, on Friday, Nov. 26. She weighed 6 pounds and 6 ounces. "Falynn did such an amazing job," Jaylan told E! News. "She's literally Superwoman. Emma is beautiful and perfectly healthy." The little girl joins Falynn's three sons, who she has from a previous relationship. Back in August, the pair announced they were expecting in a 15-minute YouTube video. "We're...

