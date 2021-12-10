Greencastle woman arrested with BAC 5 times legal limit
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Police arrested a Greencastle woman in Clay County with a blood alcohol content (BAC) five times the legal limit, according to the Indiana State Police.
Officers said that on Dec. 9, just after 7 p.m., a Chevrolet passenger vehicle, in the area of US 40 and County Road 350 East, was stopped for a traffic violation.
Upon approaching the Chevy, the officer on the scene smelled the odor of alcohol coming from the driver, 24-year-old Blaze Bottorff.
ISP said a number of field sobriety tests were then administered, all of which Bottorff failed.
Bottorff, after agreeing to a chemical test, blew a BAC of .40 at a nearby hospital.
She was later taken into custody and transported to the Clay County Jail.
ISP said Bottorff faces preliminary charges of:
- Operating a vehicle with a BAC .15 or more,
- Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person
