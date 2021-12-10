About Last Night: Canes bend but don’t break, win in overtime

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins just wrapped up a successful road trip and are getting head coach Bruce Cassidy back after he missed time with COVID-19. But the B’s may have more COVID issues in the near future. That’s because the Calgary Flames — the team that Boston just beat 4-2 in Calgary on Saturday night — have now had six players and one staff member enter the NHL’s COVID Protocol within a 24-hour period, prompting the league to postpone Flames games though Thursday, Dec. 16. Calgary was set to play the Blackhawks in Chicago on Monday night, but didn’t even make the trip across the border. Now the Bruins, who are back home after their road trip, will wait to see if they have any COVID issues pop up over the next few days. Boston went 2-0-1 on its three-game swing through western Canada, with wins in Calgary and Edmonton following a shootout loss to Vancouver. The Bruins are slated to host the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO