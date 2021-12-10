ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
About Last Night: Canes bend but don’t break, win in overtime

By Ryan Henkel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the first meeting in almost exactly two years between the Carolina Hurricanes and Calgary Flames, it was the Canes that came out victorious in the end. On the surface, the 2-1 final score was exactly what you’d expect from two teams that were ranked first and second in goals allowed...

Carolina Hurricanes at Vancouver Canucks: Preview, Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (19-6-1) @ Vancouver Canucks (11-15-2) Rogers Arena — Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Carolina Hurricanes are hot. The Canes have been blazing through Canada, as a 3-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers Saturday night gave Carolina its third straight win to kickoff this five-game road trip through Canada (and Minnesota), and its fourth straight win overall.
Quick Whistles: Another Setback, Replacing Sebastian Aho, Jaccob Slavin’s Elite Performances

On the eve of the Carolina Hurricanes finally getting back to full strength, they were dealt another setback. Yesterday, the team announced that Sebastian Aho, the team leader in all major scoring categories who had logged five goals and 12 points in his last five games, was put on the COVID protocol list alongside rookie Seth Jarvis and a member of the Canes’ training staff.
Carolina Hurricanes at Minnesota Wild Game Postponed due to Covid-19

An expanding Covid-19 outbreak among the Carolina Hurricanes has led to the NHL postponing tonight’s game between the Hurricanes and Minnesota Wild in St. Paul. Adam Gold of 99.9 The Fan was the first to report on Twitter that the game would be postponed, followed by additional reports from Michael Russo and Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, Cory Lavalette of North State Journal, and ESPN’s Emily Kaplan. The NHL confirmed the news about 30 minutes later.
Enough is enough: Jacob MacDonald is second player in five days to be stretchered off the ice for contact to the head

DENVER — Avalanche defenseman Jacob MacDonald is the first NHL player to get stretchered off the ice in a regular-season game in five days. Five days since Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba obliterated Chicago’s Jujhar Khaira with a hit that made initial contact with the head despite the principal point being the chest. That’s the explanation from the league on why Trouba went unpenalized for the play that saw Khaira, who has a history of concussion issues, get stretchered off the ice and transported to a local hospital.
Column: Chicago Blackhawks’ Derek King should take his lumps like any other coach, but he doesn’t deserve Mike Milbury’s cheap shots

It was March 3, 1996. New York Islanders winger Derek King passed from the blue line down to the Žigmund Pálffy, who backhanded a goal past Winnipeg Jets goalie Nikolai Khabibulin, the Isles’ fourth of five goals in the period. As the New York Daily News’ Colin Stephenson wrote then: “Just after the pass, (the Jets’ Dallas) Drake drilled him with a hit, snapping King’s head back and knocking ...
Bruce Cassidy Back With Bruins After COVID Absence

BOSTON (CBS) —  The Bruins have their head coach back. Bruce Cassidy was back on the ice with his team after being away for the last two weeks with COVID-19. Cassidy was placed in the NHL’s COVID protocol back on Nov. 30 following a positive test and missed six games. Assistant Joe Sacco took over for Cassidy on the Boston bench, leading the Bruins to a 3-1-2 record in Cassidy’s absence. Cassidy said that being at home and watching the Bruins reminded him of his head coaching days in Providence, when he kept tabs on the big league team. It wasn’t easy...
A hat trick and rout of Devils give Flyers' season-best 3rd straight win

The Flyers picked up a season-best third straight win with a 6-1 knockout of the Devils on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Cam Atkinson scored a hat trick and nine different Flyers recorded at least a point. So far, Mike Yeo has worked his magic with the Flyers....
Bruins Place Brad Marchand, Craig Smith In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins played the Flames two days before Calgary put six players and one coach in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Now two Bruins are in protocol. The first player placed in protocol was forward Craig Smith. About 90 minutes later, the Bruins announced that star winger Brad Marchand was placed in COVID-19 protocols, too. Despite missing three games due to a suspension, Marchand leads the Bruins in goals (11) and assists (16) this season. Smith has two goals and five assists in his 19 games this season. On Monday, the NHL postponed Calgary games through Thursday amid the team’s COVID...
Chicago Blackhawks talk boosters — ‘We’ll do whatever it takes’ — after Monday’s game is postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Calgary Flames

The NHL postponed Monday night’s Chicago Blackhawks game at the United Center after six Calgary Flames players and a staff member entered the COVID-19 protocol. No makeup date has been announced. The Flames announced that Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov — a defenseman who played for the Hawks last season — and a member of their ...
NHL Postpones Calgary Flames Games Through Thursday Amid COVID Outbreak

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins just wrapped up a successful road trip and are getting head coach Bruce Cassidy back after he missed time with COVID-19. But the B’s may have more COVID issues in the near future. That’s because the Calgary Flames — the team that Boston just beat 4-2 in Calgary on Saturday night — have now had six players and one staff member enter the NHL’s COVID Protocol within a 24-hour period, prompting the league to postpone Flames games though Thursday, Dec. 16. Calgary was set to play the Blackhawks in Chicago on Monday night, but didn’t even make the trip across the border. Now the Bruins, who are back home after their road trip, will wait to see if they have any COVID issues pop up over the next few days. Boston went 2-0-1 on its three-game swing through western Canada, with wins in Calgary and Edmonton following a shootout loss to Vancouver. The Bruins are slated to host the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.
They Said It: Brind’Amour, Necas, Jarvis discuss loss to Canucks

Despite a gem in net from Antti Raanta and a valiant comeback effort, the Carolina Hurricanes couldn’t get it done Sunday night in a 2-1 loss in Vancouver. The Canes came into the game on a four-game winning streak, but were hit with a blow pregame as Sebastian Aho was sidelined with an illness. Carolina fell behind 2-0 in the second period but battled back, as Raanta made a handful of great saves and Martin Necas scored with a beautiful backhand move in the third.
Luukkonen, Dahlin shine for Sabres in win over Jets

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 34 saves, while Rasmus Dahlin scored twice to help lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 4-2 win on Tuesday night over the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Pat Malacaro has a complete game recap:
