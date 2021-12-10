ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch how Kenneth Walker found out he won two player of the year awards

By Cory Linsner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Last night we found out that Kenneth Walker was going to be winning the Doak Walker Award and the Walter Camp Award. Walker will be the first player in Spartan program history to win either award.

In light of his recent Heisman snub, it is refreshing to see Walker win two nationally recognized, major awards. The Doak Walker Award is given out to the nation’s best running back and the Walter Camp Award is given out to the nation’s most outstanding player.

You can watch Walker’s reaction to hearing he had won both awards below:

