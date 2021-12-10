ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Durham adtech firm raises $10M as head count climbs

By Lauren Ohnesorge
Triangle Business Journal
Triangle Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An advertising technology firm in Durham has disclosed a $10 million fundraise, money...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Triangle Business Journal

Longtime Durham institution faces potential liquidation. Here's what it means.

Time could be running out for North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance Company in Durham. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
DURHAM, NC
Triangle Business Journal

Startup university founder: Online education is key to global talent pipeline

Two years into launching, Nexford University is growing its enrollment and taking on a lofty goal: addressing global economic inequality. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Business
Triangle Business Journal

BizEquity Valuation Software Drives First Ever Valuation-Based Loan with Banking Partner

Valuation fintech leader BizEquity- known for its state-of-the-art valuation software and extensive client portfolio consisting of heavy-hitting banks, financial advisors, accounting professionals, and more- has achieved a milestone in the lending and fintech world. In September 2021, BizEquity partnered with Freedom Bank to power the bank’s release of a Business Valuation Loan product. Just two months after the launch, the Virginia-based bank underwrites its first loan using BizEquity’s valuation technology Michael M. Carter, the Founder & CEO of BizEquity stated, “Our mission from day one has been to help businesses and their owners get the credit, planning, and insurance coverage they need for the businesses they have built. BizEquity enables business owners to understand their worth by democratizing business valuation knowledge through our patented service. We are proud to power the first ever business valuation-based loan with Freedom Bank. We believe this will revolutionize banking by allowing bankers and their risk and credit departments to understand the enterprise value of the businesses they serve.”
TECHNOLOGY
Triangle Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - December 3, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.
ECONOMY
Triangle Business Journal

Real estate Leads - December 3, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Ticketmaster#Yelp#Fulcrum Equity Partners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Triangle Business Journal

Former CEO of Durham biotech launches new startup with $40M backing

A new Durham biotech has emerged with $40 million to try to expand the potential reach of genetic medicine. Matt Kane, former CEO of Durham firm Precision BioSciences, is the CEO of Tune Therapeutics. Kane said the company's proprietary platform, called Tempo, has the ability to dial gene expression up or down without breaking or rewriting DNA, which is one of the risks of gene editing.
DURHAM, NC
Triangle Business Journal

Triangle Business Journal

Raleigh, NC
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/triangle

Comments / 0

Community Policy