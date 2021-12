Nothing will make us spit out our food faster than discovering it's been tampered with. Unfortunately, the internet is full of disturbing videos of people meddling with food in grocery stores. Take, for instance, the popular 2019 #icecreamchallenge that encouraged teens on social media to head to the frozen food section, open a container of ice cream, lick the top, reseal it, and put it back into the freezer for someone else to buy. According to Parents, a teen who participated in this trend was arrested. Someone who finds themselves in this position could now potentially face $10,000 in fines and up to 20 years in prison. While state laws regulating food tampering safety vary, according to the United States Department of Justice as updated in 2020, federally, this act is very much illegal.

