The benefits of savanna fire management in Africa

Many savanna-dependent species in Africa, including large herbivores and apex predators, are at increasing risk of extinction. Estimated costs of achieving effective management of protected areas in Africa where lions live could reach $2 billion (USD) annually. Researchers have now explored the potential for fire management-based carbon-financing programs to fill this...
Acclaimed American photographer and storyteller Drew Doggett is helping create Space for Hope this festive season by raising critical awareness and funds for Space for Giants, a conservation charity.For each donation made to the campaign, Space for Giants will send donors a digital copy of Drew’s extraordinary Mighty Tusker image as a thank you and to act as a reminder of the impact we can have when we work together.The funds will help prevent human-elephant conflict in Kenya. As elephants and humans coexist in ever more constrained spaces, the need for human-elephant coexistence is only intensifying. By constructing electric fences...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — A Saratoga Springs business owner is taking her mission overseas to help school-age children in Africa. And she's teaming up with a local church to collect donations. Ashley Campbell created the Coral & Blue Paper Company when she realized there wasn't kid-friendly stationery on the...
Hunger in Africa has worsened significantly with an almost 50 percent rise in those considered undernourished compared to 2014, the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and other agencies said on Tuesday.
A new report says the number going hungry across Africa reached nearly 282 million in 2020 -- more than one-fifth of the population -- an increase of 89 million compared to just six years earlier.
Most of that deterioration occurred between 2019 and 2020, with economic downturns caused by the coronavirus pandemic blamed for exacerbating the chief causes of hunger.
"After a long period of improvement between 2000 and 2013, hunger has worsened substantially" across the continent, said a new report on food security and nutrition released by the FAO, the African Union and the UN Economic Commission for Africa.
The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has published a tender seeking a contractor for the supply of a multi-modal biometric system for the identification and authentication of taxpayers in the country. According to the tender notice, the biometric system is intended to combat fraud and other illicit practices impacting the...
Tigray rebels on Sunday recaptured the north Ethiopian town of Lalibela, home to a UNESCO world heritage site, local residents told AFP, 11 days after Ethiopian forces said they had re-taken control.
The announcement marks another dramatic twist in the 13-month-old conflict that has killed thousands of people and triggered a deep humanitarian crisis in the north of Africa's second most populous nation.
Tigrayan fighters "are in the town centre, there's no fighting", said a resident reached by telephone on Sunday afternoon.
"Yes they came back. They are already here," said a second resident, adding that they appeared to have come from the east, in the direction of Woldiya.
THE US will send B2 stealth bombers and a fleet of fighter jets to Australia amid a growing military threat from China and North Korea. Military resources will also be bolstered in Guam with bases there upgraded, according to a new Pentagon review. The report says the changes are necessary...
An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a “giant Nubian mummy found in North America.”. The mummy pictured was found in either Egypt or the Canary Islands, not North America. There is no evidence it is the mummy of a giant. Fact Check:. The image shows what appears to be...
Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
Researchers at the University of Zurich have investigated a unique leather scale armor found in the tomb of a horse rider in Northwest China. Design and construction details of the armor indicate that it originated in the Neo-Assyrian Empire between the 6th and 8th century BCE before being brought to China.
People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government disease...
The first case of the Covid-19 ?Nu? variant has been detected in Belgium, according to local media reports corroborated by a leading doctor, who said the health authorities have handled two 'suspicious? samples. "We are currently analyzing two suspicious samples," Marc Van Ranst, a leading virologist whose laboratory works closely...
A magnitude 7.3 undersea earthquake struck off Indonesia's Flores Island on Tuesday, and the country's meteorological agency warned that tsunami waves are possible. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake hit at a depth of 18.5 kilometers (11.5 miles) under the sea and was located 112 kilometers (74 miles) north of the town of Maumere, the second-largest on the island in East Nusa Tenggara province with a population of 85,000.
Chile's south-central coast might be more susceptible to tsunamis than previously thought. Geological investigations in the Chaihuan tidal wetlands have shown the fallout of a tall wall of water that impacted the earth's surface in 1737. However, there is no description of such wave in written documents. Discovery of the...
A double-vaccinated woman has caught COVID-19 after a lab mouse bit her, say reports. Taiwan has not seen any community cases of the virus in over a month. The technician took trains and buses, shopped, and dined out before testing positive despite feeling sick. A laboratory worker in Taiwan has...
Although myocarditis and pericarditis were not observed as adverse events in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine trials, there have been numerous reports of suspected cases following vaccination in the general population. We undertook a self-controlled case series study of people aged 16 or older vaccinated for COVID-19 in England between 1 December 2020 and 24 August 2021 to investigate hospital admission or death from myocarditis, pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias in the 1"“28"‰days following adenovirus (ChAdOx1, n"‰="‰20,615,911) or messenger RNA-based (BNT162b2, n"‰="‰16,993,389; mRNA-1273, n"‰="‰1,006,191) vaccines or a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) positive test (n"‰="‰3,028,867). We found increased risks of myocarditis associated with the first dose of ChAdOx1 and BNT162b2 vaccines and the first and second doses of the mRNA-1273 vaccine over the 1"“28 days postvaccination period, and after a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We estimated an extra two (95% confidence interval (CI) 0, 3), one (95% CI 0, 2) and six (95% CI 2, 8) myocarditis events per 1"‰million people vaccinated with ChAdOx1, BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273, respectively, in the 28"‰days following a first dose and an extra ten (95% CI 7, 11) myocarditis events per 1"‰million vaccinated in the 28"‰days after a second dose of mRNA-1273. This compares with an extra 40 (95% CI 38, 41) myocarditis events per 1"‰million patients in the 28"‰days following a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We also observed increased risks of pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias following a positive SARS-CoV-2 test. Similar associations were not observed with any of the COVID-19 vaccines, apart from an increased risk of arrhythmia following a second dose of mRNA-1273. Subgroup analyses by age showed the increased risk of myocarditis associated with the two mRNA vaccines was present only in those younger than 40.
A conservationist captured a video of Andean cat, the most endangered feline. In the footage, the 4kg (9lb) male was caught spray-marking the plants at the cliff's foot before slipping away over jagged rocks with his banded brown and grey tail up. It looks like a little snow leopard. Andean...
Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination rate is 76 per cent — 10 times higher than it is across the continent of Africa.
While people in the wealthy West have had preferred access to multiple rounds of vaccines, vast numbers of people, especially in Africa and on the Indian subcontinent, haven’t received a single dose. This has permitted the virus to thrive and accelerated the process of mutation, adding months and perhaps years to the pandemic.
Wherever COVID-19 has the chance to linger, variants develop and travel. This entirely predictable pattern is destined to repeat itself unless countries with resources share vaccines with others that...
