Pets

PET OF THE WEEK: Shea

Bristol Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShea looks like a lot of cat…but it’s mostly fur! This 4-year-old kitty has a beautiful long-hair coat that gives her tons of fluff and a lion’s mane. She’s a bit on the quiet side, but her human pals...

www.bristolpress.com

KDRV

Pet of the Week: Masha and Willows

This terrific canine-girl is a Pit Bull/Terrier mix estimated to be about 2-years-old old and 55l bs. She has loads of personality and absolutely loves people. While at the shelter, she has played well with other dogs who respect her space and share her love of running. As always, it’s best to bring any dogs you own for a meet and greet before any adoption is finalized. Masha had to be surrendered to JCAS because she suffered separation anxiety when left alone. In fact, she was so lonely she had to let the rest of the mobile home park know. However, this is something that can be worked on and, at least, you know she will always be happy to see you. Masha is energetic, smart and social. She needs a person who wants to spend loads of time with her so she can be given the best balance of mental and physical stimulus, along with loads of LOVE. Some misunderstand her energy level, but when she is walked by calm and assertive handlers, she responds well to commands and settles down well. It certainly helps that she loves treats and takes them very gently! She just needs to have a dog-savvy human help her feel safe, secure and loved. If you could be that person and would love to share your life with this vibrant, loving canine, you’ll be happy to know her adoption fee had been generously prepaid by a FOTAS supporter who knows how wonderful this girl truly is. Make an appointment to come in to meet this Brindle-Beauty! You’ll just have to budget for the annual license fee of $25 if you live in Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Yin

This sweet girl came to us through our Humane Investigation department. When Yin arrived, she was severely emaciated. Through the care and dedication of our medical team, Yin is in the process of putting on weight and looking for her forever home. To allow Yin to find her new family and not have to wait, she is available as a foster to adopt. During this time, Yin will start her new life and her adopters will be able to work with our medical team. This will include weekly weight checks. Yin would do best in a home with kids over the age of 13, and she could potentially go home with another dog pending a meet and greet at the shelter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
northernstar.info

Tails pet of the week: Roscuro

DeKALB — Tails Humane Society has chosen a beautiful, young cat named Roscuro to feature as the Pet of the Week. Roscuro can come off as a bit shy at first, but once he gets to know you, you’ll know how sweet he truly is. He enjoys warm blankets and typically burrows himself into them. Roscuro gets along with other cats and currently rooms with quite a few.
DEKALB, IL
q13fox.com

Pet of the Week: Firefly and Carson

Meet Firefly and Carson, two cat brothers who've been staying at Purrfect Pals Cat Sanctuary in Arlington. Carson is 3, Firefly is 4, and handlers at the adoption center say they are brothers from different mothers, bonding instantly in the sanctuary. They have special conditions requiring them to be indoor cats, and they must be the only cats in the home!
ARLINGTON, WA
connectsavannah.com

PETS OF THE WEEK: Coastal Pet Rescue

WEIGHT: Large (50 to 75lbs) If you’re looking for an active dog with a lot of personality, then Sam could be the dog for you. This guy has lots of energy, loves to play and would be a great companion for an active person.Do you like to walk? So does Sam!
SAVANNAH, GA
WDTN

Pet of the Week: Gingerbread

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Jessica from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton introduces us to our Pet of the Week! Meet Gingerbread.
DAYTON, OH
Delaware County Daily Times

PLDPaws Pet of the Week: Caspian

Caspian is an adorable kitten. He is very playful and fearless. He is used to being around other cats and kittens. He has also been exposed to dogs and kids. He is almost 3 months old. Caspian is neutered, up to date on all his shots, dewormed, microchipped and tested negative for Fiv/Felv. He is ready for his next adventure and home. Adoption information can be found on our site, www.pldpaws.org. During our home for the holidays event, two kittens can be adopted for the adoption fee of one.
PETS
Oswego County Today

Pets Of The Week: Brother Piggies

OSWEGO – Brother Piggies are ready for a home! They’ve got a clean bill of health. At only 1 month old, they would prefer to stick together and keep each other company since the day they were born. If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application...
OSWEGO, NY
cwbradio.com

Pet of the Week: Dragonfruit

Dragonfruit is this week's Pet of the Week from the Clark County Humane Society made possible by Courteous Canine in Black River Falls and Creekside Kennels south of Black River Falls. Name: Dragonfruit. Age: 1-Year-Old Breed: Mix Breed. Meet Dragonfruit, the CCHS Pet of the Week! Oh, the ears!! Not...
CLARK COUNTY, WI
Springfield News Sun

Clark County Pet of the Week

Tank is a sweet guy seeking his lifetime human companion. Tank is mid-sized (around 55 pounds), mannerly and polite. He is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, vet checked and will be licensed for $22 this week as he is the Pet of the Week. Adoption fee includes her vaccines, microchip, dog license and a free vet check. Tank is at the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. Call 937-521-2140 or visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter for more information. CONTRIBUTED.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
Mix 97.9 FM

Midland Odessa Pet Of The Week

Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Echo!. This sweet female 5...
MIDLAND, TX
republictimes.net

Tracker | Pet of the Week

Tracker is a friendly guy. He is playful and likes taking walks. Tracker is good with children and other dogs but not fond of cats. Tracker would love to be home for Christmas!. Tracker is 10 years old and weighs 36 pounds. All pets are microchipped, up to date on...
PETS
