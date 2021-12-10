ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

‘Mojave Diamonds’: Chael Sonnen, Cowboy Cerrone, Rampage Jackson & Weston Cage To Star In Action Movie

By Andreas Wiseman
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jbOYg_0dJSVIai00

EXCLUSIVE : Current and former MMA stars Chael Sonnen , Cowboy Cerrone and Rampage Jackson are to star alongside Weston Cage in action-thriller Mojave Diamonds .

Written and directed by Asif Akbar ( Commando ), the film will follow an underground fighter and his two estranged brothers as they hit the road to rescue their kidnapped family from a high level crime syndicate after $50M of illegal diamonds gets stolen during a failed transport through the Mojave Desert.

Filming is due to begin next week in Las Vegas and the deserts of Southern Nevada. Al Bravo Films is producing with Premiere Entertainment Group handling world sales.

Akbar most recently wrote, directed and produced action movie Commando starring Michael Jai White, Mickey Rourke, Brandon Fehr, Jeff Fahey and Cerrone. Premiere also handled sales and Saban is due to release stateside in 2022.

Former MMA star and ESPN analyst Sonnen took part in the eighth season of The New Celebrity Apprentice and has previously appeared in movies including Grudge Match . Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson has a string of movie roles to his name, including playing B.A. Baracus in 2010 movie The A-Team .

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone has been in movies including the aforementioned Commando and the upcoming western Terror On The Prairie . Weston Cage, also known as Weston Cage Coppola, has recently starred in D-Day: Battle Of Omaha Beach and horror Get Done . Previous credits include a string of movies with father Nicolas, including Lord Of War , Rage , Vengeance: A Love Story , and 211 .

Cerrone is represented by the Gersh Agency.

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

‘Earn Your Leisure’ Hosts Rashad Bilal & Troy Millings Sign With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, hosts of the Earn Your Leisure podcast, have signed with UTA. The agency will represent the pair in all areas. Earn Your Leisure gives behind the scenes financial views into the entertainment and sports industries and highlights the back stories of entrepreneurs. Guests that have appared on the show include rapper Killer Mike, Shark Tank’s Mark Cuban, and NBA stars Shaquille O’Neal and Dwayne Wade. Earlier this year, financial advisor Bilal and educator Millings signed a deal with Charlamagne Tha God and iHeartMedia’s The Black Effect Podcast Network for the show. The pair have also launched their second podcast, Market Mondays, and launched their own TV show Assets Over Liabilities with Revolt. They have also established EYL University, a platform that allows people to enroll and learn about a variety of markets, including real estate, cryptocurrency and stock trading.
CELEBRITIES
punditarena.com

Chael Sonnen on the “cardinal sin” that lost Amanda Nunes her belt

Chael Sonnen breaks down what went wrong for Amanda Nunes at UFC 269. Many are shocked with Amanda Nunes’ loss to Julianna Pena at UFC 269 but Chael Sonnen thinks he knows where things went wrong for Nunes. While many might think that Amanda Nunes just got submitted, plain...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Video: Chael Sonnen roasts Jon Jones at the 2021 World MMA Awards

The 13th annual Fighters Only World MMA Awards went down Fri., Dec. 11, 2021, from inside Worre Studios in Las Vegas, Nevada. And based on the pictures we saw, a ton of mixed martial arts (MMA) royalty were in attendance dressed to the nines. Some interesting choices won in a...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chael Sonnen
Person
Mickey Rourke
Person
Jeff Fahey
wrestlinginc.com

Jimmy Rave Passes Away At Age 39

Former Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling star Jimmy Rave has passed away today at the age of 39-years-old. The announcement came on Twitter earlier this afternoon, in a statement prepared by agent Bill Behrens and Rave’s daughter, Kailah. “James Michael Guffey has died at the age of 39,”...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Joe Rogan brands MMA fighter ‘so dirty’ after appearing to gouge opponent’s eye

Podcaster Joe Rogan called a mixed martial artist (MMA) fighter “so dirty and nasty” after she seemingly attempted to gouge her opponent’s eyeball during a UFC event. Priscilla Cachoeira, the MMA fighter in question who is nicknamed “Zombie Girl,” faced backlash for the moment during Saturday’s fight with Gillian Robertson, hosted at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Combat#Mma#Al Bravo Films#Commando#Espn#Battle Of Omaha Beach#The Gersh Agency
iheart.com

HUGE Brawl Breaks Out at MMA Event

At an MMA event in Moscow, Uzbek fighter Namazan Samiev won his fight and during the post-fight interview, challenged the people at the venue to fight him. Someone from the stands took him up on his challenged and was met with an unexpected knee to the head. After that, a number of people came into the octagon leading to an all-out brawl.
UFC
theplaylist.net

‘The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent’ Trailer: Nic Cage Stars As Undercover Nic Cage In April

2021 marks another year of Nicolas Cage’s unflagging commitment to star in virtually any film his agent offers him. And par usual, Cage brought his idiosyncratic A-game to each film that starred him. This year was a particularly vibrant crop of Cage performances: “Wally’s Wonderland,” “Prisoners Of The Ghostland,” and “Pig” (which some think earns the actor an Oscar nom).
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy