Religion

Church creates first mission in African nation of Rwanda

By Trent Toone
deseret.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne week after creating its 408th mission, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has organized No. 409. The Rwanda Kigali Mission — the first in that African country — will open in July 2022. It will be the...

