These new ‘Sesame Street’ pajamas are adorable and made of 100% organic cotton

A regular guest chef on "The Today Show," Joel Gamoran is used to sharing the camera with celebrities, as he demonstrates clever cooking techniques before an audience of millions with the help of the co-hosts. It's time to move over, Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee, because Gamoran's newest sous chefs are Cookie Monster and Elmo. As part of a partnership with Yummly and LACTAID®, the dad of two will be adding these popular "Sesame Street" puppets to his rotation of cooking side-kicks. He and his furry helpers are teaching children how to make simple, healthy meals through videos that can be viewed on the Yummly app.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 18 HOURS AGO