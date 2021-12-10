ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58 Feel Good Friday: Events to check out this weekend, Dec. 10-12

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's Friday Dec. 10 and Joe Krauss is the host...

cbs58.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Good Fridays#Fair Park#Cbs 58 News
The Hill

Incoming NYC mayor to appoint city's first female police commissioner

Incoming New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) will appoint Keechant Sewell to become the city’s first female police commissioner, The New York Times reported. Adams's spokesperson Evan Thies confirmed on Tuesday that Sewell was chosen by the mayor-elect among a field of potential candidates within the New York Police Department (NYPD) and other police departments around the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy