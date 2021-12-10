Prosperity’s Christmas Parade draws a crowd
Macedonia Lutheran Church’s float featured a snow machine to get everyone in the holiday spirit. Macedonia Lutheran won “Best Themed Decorated Float.”
Andy Husk | The Newberry Observer
D.C. Danceworks of Newberry frolicked down Main Street Prosperity. Their entry won “Best Themed Walking Unit.”
Andy Husk | The Newberry Observer
PROSPERITY — The 2021 Prosperity Christmas Parade prize winners for the theme “A Magical Christmas” were as follows:
Best Themed Decorated Float:
• First place – #32 – Macedonia Lutheran Church.
• Second place tie – #59 Lovelace Family Medicine, PA.
• Second place tie – #67 Circle B Farm.
Best Themed Decorated Vehicle
• First place – #36 – Palms Meat Market.
• Second place tie – #44 – Circle K.
• Second place tie – #48 – Koon’s Saw Mill.
Best Themed Walking Unit
• First place – #55 – DC Danceworks.
• Second place – #69 – MC Rebelettes.
