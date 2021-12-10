Prosperity’s Christmas Parade draws a crowd

Holidays! We love ‘em, but If you’re itching for some quiet time away from the craziness that seems an inevitable part of the Halloween to New Year’s stretch, think about an escape to nature. Next month we’ll talk about some overnight getaways, combining camping with a bit of a hike on the trail, but for now, here are a couple of suggestions for good day trips to lesser-known passages of the Palmetto Trail. These are short, and easy and since each is about an hour from Newberry, you can get out of town and back again by dinner time. They’re kid-friendly, and thus perfect if one of you needs some time to shop or wrap gifts without an audience.

