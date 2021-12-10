ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosperity, SC

Prosperity’s Christmas Parade draws a crowd

By Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26T3MG_0dJSUYQt00
The Palms Meat & Seafood Market had a special entry in the Prosperity Christmas Parade. The Palms’ entry won “Best Themed Decorated Vehicle.” Andy Husk | The Newberry Observer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NS8BP_0dJSUYQt00

Macedonia Lutheran Church’s float featured a snow machine to get everyone in the holiday spirit. Macedonia Lutheran won “Best Themed Decorated Float.”

Andy Husk | The Newberry Observer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L06Sj_0dJSUYQt00

D.C. Danceworks of Newberry frolicked down Main Street Prosperity. Their entry won “Best Themed Walking Unit.”

Andy Husk | The Newberry Observer

PROSPERITY — The 2021 Prosperity Christmas Parade prize winners for the theme “A Magical Christmas” were as follows:

Best Themed Decorated Float:

• First place – #32 – Macedonia Lutheran Church.

• Second place tie – #59 Lovelace Family Medicine, PA.

• Second place tie – #67 Circle B Farm.

Best Themed Decorated Vehicle

• First place – #36 – Palms Meat Market.

• Second place tie – #44 – Circle K.

• Second place tie – #48 – Koon’s Saw Mill.

Best Themed Walking Unit

• First place – #55 – DC Danceworks.

• Second place – #69 – MC Rebelettes.

Andy Husk is the publisher of The Newberry Observer, reach him at 803-768-3117.

Newberry Observer

City of Newberry, Gallman Elementary partner for Arbor Day tree planting

NEWBERRY — Mayor Foster Senn and City of Newberry staff visited Gallman Elementary School on Friday, December 3, for their annual Arbor Day tree planting. Arbor Day marks the beginning of tree planting season. Climate determines when this is in any given area and South Carolina’s planting season begins in December and ends in mid-March. In other states, Arbor Day is celebrated in April.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Gingerbread Contest winners revealed

In third place was “A Medieval Merry Christmas” by Julie Martin (center), Christina Smith (right) and Cynthia Allison (not pictured) with Bridget Carey (left). In second place was “Christmas by the Fire” by The Candy Cane Crew. Pictured, kneeling: Bridget Carey, Carly Sprott, Sarah Sprott. Top row: Cheryl Gayden, Cynthia Sprott and Michaela Gayden.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Tuba Christmas returns Dec. 11

NEWBERRY — Tuba Christmas is coming to the Newberry community for the 20th year this December 11. One of Newberry’s favorite events will be held in a new location, the Newberry Opera House. The performance time will be 3:00 p.m. Tuba Christmas itself is an international event which...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Day of prayer held at Memorial Park

NEWBERRY — The Baptist Women’s World Day of Prayer was recently observed in Memorial Park in downtown Newberry. The event was sponsored by New Enoree Baptist Educational and Missionary Association, under the leadership of Jessie J. Keeder, president of the Missionary Auxiliary. The Master of Ceremonies was the Reverend Stanley...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

December Main Street Shop and Dine Night

NEWBERRY — Another Main Street Shop and Dine Night is coming to downtown Newberry this Friday. Kick-off the holiday season in downtown Newberry from 4-9 p.m., when pedestrians are invited to stroll, shop and dine along downtown Newberry’s Main Street, freshly decorated for the Christmas season. The evening will be coinciding with the first of December’s weekly “North Pole Nights” activities to include a visit from Santa Claus, arriving to downtown via firetruck on Friend Street at approximately 6 p.m., faux snow in Memorial Park, Gingerbread Competition viewing at the Newberry Arts Center, Santa’s Workshop at the Chamber of Commerce, and so much more. Plan your visit to Christmas in downtown Newberry at www.newberrychristmas.com.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Christmas Parade lineup

NEWBERRY — The following is the lineup for the Newberry Christmas Parade, hosted by the Newberry Jaycees, which will take place at 1 p.m. on Dec 4, with lineup beginning at 11 a.m. 1. Grand Marshal Coach Phil Strickland. 2. Grand Marshal Coach Todd Knight. 3. NHS JROTC. 4. Girl...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Get away with the Palmetto Trail

Holidays! We love ‘em, but If you’re itching for some quiet time away from the craziness that seems an inevitable part of the Halloween to New Year’s stretch, think about an escape to nature. Next month we’ll talk about some overnight getaways, combining camping with a bit of a hike on the trail, but for now, here are a couple of suggestions for good day trips to lesser-known passages of the Palmetto Trail. These are short, and easy and since each is about an hour from Newberry, you can get out of town and back again by dinner time. They’re kid-friendly, and thus perfect if one of you needs some time to shop or wrap gifts without an audience.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Silverstreet Lutheran Church to host Drive-Through Nativity

SILVERSTREET — Last December, Silverstreet Lutheran Church introduced a Drive-Through Nativity and had over 250 vehicles participate to see the nine living scenes. The church is bringing back the drive-through event and will feature scenes of Anna and Simeon in the temple, Gabriel appearing to Mary and Joseph, Elizabeth and Zechariah welcoming Mary, Caesar and the census takers, the shepherds, the wise men, the innkeeper and ending with the nativity scene.
SILVERSTREET, SC
Newberry Observer

“A World War II Radio Christmas” to be performed

NEWBERRY — During the week of Dec. 3-5, the Newberry Community Players will have nights of comedy, old time commercials and Christmas tunes — as well as some audience participation with “A World War II Radio Christmas” at The Ritz. During this performance, take a step back in time with...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Tree lighting celebrated downtown

The Victorian Society entertains the crowd. The Newberry College’s choir, Madrigals, perform during the lighting of the tree. Spanish Brass performed under the canopy of the Newberry Opera House following the tree lighting. Andy Husk | The Newberry Observer. NEWBERRY — The streets were filled with residents and visitors alike...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Shop small this Saturday, and all other days

In the midst of the recession in 2010, American Express created Small Business Saturday® on the Saturday after Thanksgiving to encourage people to “shop small” at locally-owned, small businesses. Newberry County is home to many businesses that fall into this category, and we encourage everyone to do business with their favorite ones and to explore a few new ones.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Being thankful to the Lord

The fourth Thursday of November is set aside to celebrate Thanksgiving. Even though we gather with our family and share a meal and time of fellowship, do we take time to thank God for all His many blessings?. We have so much to be thankful for. There is no way...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Reflecting on the festive and giving season

When I stepped into the role of executive director for The Newberry Museum, I soon joined a group of women called NEWberry: Newberry Empowers Women. An offshoot of the Newberry Downtown Development Association, this committee was formed by powerful women in Newberry County, in an effort to uplift and recognize female-owned and/or female-run businesses, nonprofits and more.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

