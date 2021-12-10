ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lily Collins discusses wedding, 'amazing' honeymoon on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IU2Mc_0dJSUQN500

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Lily Collins is sharing details about her wedding to Charlie McDowell.

The 32-year-old actress discussed her wedding and "amazing" honeymoon during Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Collins, the daughter of Phil Collins and Jill Tavelman, and McDowell, the son of Malcolm McDowell and Mary Steenburgen and the stepson of Ted Danson, married in Dunton Hot Springs, Colo., in September.

"It's an old abandoned ghost town, mining town made into a hotel," Collins said. "Nothing more romantic than a ghost town to get married in."

Collins confirmed that both her and McDowell's parents gave speeches at the wedding. She said she planned the wedding, while McDowell planned their honeymoon.

"Knowing how much I love the cold, which I don't, we went on an Arctic Circle, Swedish, Lapland, edge-of-the-world Scandinavian food tour," Collins said. "It was amazing but it was freezing."

"It was so beautiful and well thought out," she added. "I definitely was not so cool in the fact that it was like one suitcase, 17 flights and lots of cold weather. But no, it was perfect."

Collins previously shared her engagement story on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, saying McDowell's proposal came as "a total surprise."

Collins plays Emily Cooper on the Netflix series Emily in Paris, which will return for a second season Dec. 22.

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Jimmy Kimmel talks about hair-burning Thanksgiving

Jimmy Kimmel talked about his “mildly frightening” Thanksgiving on his show Monday, telling his viewers that, well, he burned off body hair and hairline while trying to light an outdoor pizza oven. “I wish I could say this is the first time I’ve done this,” Kimmel said. He joked, “It’s...
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

See the Moment Jimmy Kimmel Lit His Hair on Fire on Thanksgiving

Jimmy Kimmel had a fiery Thanksgiving. On Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 54-year-old host detailed his scary experience with a pizza oven over the holiday, which resulted in charred hair and a burnt face. "I had a mildly frightening Thanksgiving," Kimmel began his monologue. "... I was lighting...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Mcdowell
Person
Malcolm Mcdowell
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Phil Collins
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Mary Steenburgen
Person
Ted Danson
Person
Lily Collins
atchisonglobenow.com

Lily Collins says Arctic Circle honeymoon was 'perfect' - but she hates the cold

Lily Collins says her Arctic Circle honeymoon was “perfect” – even though she hates the cold. The ‘Emily in Paris’ star and her husband Charlie McDowell explored the Arctic Circle for their honeymoon after their wedding earlier this year, and although Lily hates being cold, she found her romantic trip “beautiful”.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Lily Collins Unveils A New French-Girl Fringe

If there’s one thing we know about the French, it’s that they unfailingly give good fringe. And with season two of Emily in Paris nearly upon us, honorary Parisian Lily Collins did too, as she joined her co-stars in Washington to celebrate the return of the show. At the premiere...
BEAUTY & FASHION
voiceofalexandria.com

Jimmy Kimmel could have been 'bald' after lucky Thanksgiving escape

Jimmy Kimmel jokes he'd be "bald" if he hadn't been wearing a hat during his Thanksgiving accident. The 54-year-old talk show host had a "mildly frightening moment" on Thursday (11.25.21) when he was ‘blasted by a fireball’ while preparing his turkey, but he thinks it could have been worse. Speaking...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Henry Winkler Drops The Hammer On Troll In Jimmy Kimmel's 'Mean Tweets'

The Fonz dropped the F-bomb in response to a social media troll’s nasty tweet on Monday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”. “Really … fuck you,” actor Henry Winkler responded to a horrible message calling him a “shark jumping ass bitch.”. Ted Danson, Timothée Chalamet,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swedish#Scandinavian
Talking With Tami

In Case You Missed It: Michelle Young On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

The Bachelorette Michelle Young made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. She is too cute and I have not been paying too much attention to her since I don’t watch the show lol. On the show she talked about being an elementary school teacher, her dad watching the show, the final four men, and Jimmy revealed the guy who his wife Molly thinks Michelle will choose. It was very interesting to learn more about her, she seems to have a great personality and I hope she finds the guy of her dreams! She’s a cutie, the video clip is inside….
TV & VIDEOS
thezoereport.com

Confirmed: Lily Collins’ Mango Shacket Is Her Wear-Everywhere Piece

You can probably recall a time where you just couldn’t stop wearing a particular wardrobe item for weeks, months, or even years on end. Everyone has their go-tos — maybe it’s that cozy sweater you’d be happy to slip into on any day, or the perfect-fitting pair of jeans you can’t stop coming back to. Celebrities, too, can’t help but repeat their off-duty favorites. Case in point: Lily Collins’ Mango shacket, which the actor has been wearing on repeat for almost a year now. Recently, the star stepped out in her go-to outerwear item for the first time in months, confirming that the shacket trend will continue to be the fashion girl staple into 2022.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Watch Isaiah Rashad and SZA Perform “Score” on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Isaiah Rashad and SZA reunited Thursday evening for a performance of “Score” on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The show marked Rashad’s first time appearing on the late night television program. SZA made her debut on Kimmel back in 2017, singing “Drew Barrymore” off of her album Ctrl. She returned later that same year alongside Maroon 5 to perform her feature on the band’s single “What Lovers Do.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
justjaredjr.com

Tom Holland & Zendaya Greet Fans as They Arrive at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Tom Holland and Zendaya are hard at work promoting their new movie Spider-Man: No Way Home!. The couple were seen greeting their fans as they arrive at an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! at the El Capitan Entertainment Centre in Los Angeles on Monday (December 13). Also spotted heading into...
MOVIES
In Style

Lily Collins Stepped Out in a Sheer Turtleneck Bodysuit

While most people pull out their coziest sweaters and Michelin Man-level puffer jackets when the temperatures outside reach freezing, Lily Collins, on the other hand, has found a way to make cold weather dressing sexy. On Thursday, the actress stepped out for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote the second season of her Netflix show Emily in Paris, and somehow made sheer work for winter.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HuffingtonPost

‘Karens' Put Their Own Entitled Spin On Christmas Carols For Jimmy Kimmel

“Karens,” the pejorative nickname that has gained popularity for entitled white women, went caroling on Thursday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”. “Jingle Bells,” “O Christmas Tree” and “Hark The Herald Angels Sing” were among the numbers given an obnoxious, privileged twist in the comedy bit from the cast of spoof musical “A Christmas Karen.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Vulture

Mariah Carey’s Shoe Won Late Night This Week

It was a momentous week in late night. Full Frontal With Samantha Bee aired its 200th episode, and The Late Late Show With James Corden aired its 1,000th. Full Frontal is one of the few shows that has yet to get an audience back, and it made the 200th celebrations somewhat subdued. That, and Bee’s stuck reporting on how our abortion rights are being eroded, a topic oft covered in these 200 episodes. Corden’s 1,000th was full of pomp. The monologue was essentially a clip show; there was a truly stupid sketch that turned Corden, Ian Karmel, and Reggie Watts into the Three Stooges; and Mariah came through. (The festivities were colored, however, by Ansel Elgort’s guest spot the night before. Felt weird!) It was a big week for all the late-night Jameses: Jimmy Fallon released a Christmas single with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion, as well as getting Joe Biden’s first presidential late-night appearance. And Jimmy Kimmel got hyped for his inaugural football game, the L.A. Bowl, on December 18. Here’s who scored big on this important week of late-night TV.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Lily Collins thinks Hollywood should 'do better' with diversity

Lily Collins thinks Hollywood should always try to "do better" when it comes to diversity. The 32-year-old star's Netflix series 'Emily in Paris' - in which she plays the lead role - was criticised for the narrow make-up of its cast in the first season but the actress has promised improvements have been made for the upcoming second season and she was proud to be involved with discussions on the subject.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Is Seen In Rare Photos With Daughters Sunday, 13, & Faith, 10, Arriving In Sydney — Photos

Nicole Kidman touched down in Sydney with daughters Sunday and Faith ahead of the Australian premiere of ‘Being the Ricardos.’. Nicole Kidman is back home in Australia with daughters Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10, after promoting her upcoming film Being the Ricardos in the states. The actress, 54, touched down in Sydney Airport with her kids on Thursday, Dec. 9, looking casual in black pants and a sweater vest, as seen in photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
229K+
Followers
46K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy