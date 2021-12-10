ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

The Dead Serious Reason You Might Want to Avoid Food Dyes

By Lorne J. Hofseth, The Conversation
 4 days ago
Early-onset colorectal cancer incidence among the young, defined as those under age 50, has been rising globally since the early 1990s. Rates for colon and rectal cancers are expected to increase by 90 percent and 124 percent, respectively, by 2030. One suspected reason behind this trend is increased global...

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

