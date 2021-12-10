ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Sen. Bob Dole's funeral held at National Cathedral

Cover picture for the articleBob Dole Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Mark Milley, left, holds the arm of former...

Funeral services held in Washington for Bob Dole

Bob Dole was honored at Washington National Cathedral as top leaders from both parties gathered to pay respects. Dole’s flag-draped casket was carried in by a military honor guard as the congregation stood and Dole’s wife, former North Carolina Sen. Elizabeth Dole, and daughter, Robin, looked on. President...
Bob Dole honored on National Mall during public funeral service

Dole's casket was then set to travel to the World War II Memorial on the National Mall for a public “celebration of life” featuring Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, actor Tom Hanks and the U.S. Army Band. Dole's wife, former North Carolina Sen. Elizabeth Dole, plans to lay a wreath in his honor
Bob Dole celebrated by Biden and national leaders at Washington funeral

A funeral service and tribute ceremony for the late Kansas Republican Sen. Bob Dole took place in Washington, DC, on Friday, with current and former lawmakers, as well as friends and family, remembering his legacy of public service. Dole, who had announced in February he was being treated for advanced...
Sen. Bob Dole's Wreath Ceremony in D.C

The State Treasurer’s office wants to help return unclaimed property back into the pockets of their rightful Kansas owners. The Seaman High School Show Choir performed Wednesday. Intentionally set fire causes $43,000 damage to southeast Topeka home. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Topeka Fire Department crews battle what officials...
PHOTOS: U.S. Sen. Bob Dole over the years

U.S. President Bill Clinton signs side deal of the three-nation North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) at the White House, Washington, D.C., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 1993. Joining President Clinton are, from left, fomer President Gerald Ford, House Speaker Thomas Foley of Wash., Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell of Maine, former President Jimmy Carter, Senate Minority Leader Bob Dole of Kansas, former President George Bush, House Minority Leader Bob Michel of Ill., and Vice President Al Gore. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)
Manchin, You Won. Now Give Biden a Win, Too.

For one of the first fights between Al and Peg Bundy on the farcical sitcom Married … With Children, Peg belts out a song Al hates, the sappy “Honey” by Bobby Goldsboro. Al retaliates by clipping his toenails in front of her. Peg raises the stakes by shifting to Helen Reddy’s feminist anthem, “I Am Woman,” which is too much for Al, and he surrenders. After a moment of tranquility, Peg starts singing the chirpy 1963 hit “Dominique” from Jeannine “the Singing Nun” Deckers. A pained Al pleads, “Peg, you won. There’s no need to spike the ball.”
Trump delivers Georgia Democrats a holiday gift

Frida Ghitis, (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a frequent opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.
‘He’s a big fat phoney’: Mark Meadows accused of previous attempt at overturning election – this time against Trump

The 2020 election wasn’t the first election Mark Meadows tried to overturn, multiple sources have told The Independent.On Monday, the former White House chief of staff is set to become the third person held in contempt of Congress by the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection after refusing to appear for a deposition last week.A 51-page report laying out the case for a contempt referral against Mr Meadows, who represented North Carolina’s 11th District from 2013 until he resigned to become ex-president Donald Trump’s fourth (and final) chief of staff, alleges that he was deeply involved in machinations...
