Trump on Netanyahu: 'F*** him' for congratulating Biden on 2020 win

F ormer President Donald Trump slammed former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as disloyal to congratulate President Joe Biden over the 2020 presidential election results.

Trump took issue with Netanyahu — "The man that I did more for than any other person I dealt with," he said — for being "the first person that congratulated" Biden on his electoral victory last November.

"Bibi could have stayed quiet. He has made a terrible mistake," Trump told Axios Thursday.

The former president said he was shocked by Netanyahu's decision to congratulate Biden in a video, which he said was shown to him by first lady Melania Trump.

"For Bibi Netanyahu, before the ink was even dry, to do a message, and not only a message, to do a tape to Joe Biden talking about their great, great friendship — they didn't have a friendship, because if they did, [the Obama administration] wouldn't have done the Iran deal," he said.

Trump clarified that while he hasn't spoken to Netanyahu , known as "Bibi," since he left office, he still liked the former prime minister, who now serves as the opposition leader following his own electoral defeat.

"I liked Bibi. I still like Bibi. But I also like loyalty," Trump said, adding, "F*** him."

While Trump alleges Netanyahu was the first to congratulate Biden on his election victory, world leaders such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were among the earliest, according to CNN . Netanyahu waited 12 hours after the election results had been called by major news outlets and television networks before issuing a congratulatory tweet to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris . In the weeks after the election, he posted several tweets praising Trump.

Netanyahu, who served as prime minister for 12 years, was replaced in June by Naftali Bennett, a conservative Israeli politician, after several deadlocked elections culminated in a 60-59 vote, with one person abstaining.

Prior to being ousted by Bennett, Netanyahu pleaded not guilty to corruption charges in February. Charges included bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

In the aftermath of the 2020 contest, the Trump campaign filed several lawsuits alleging widespread voter fraud, with federal courts tossing the majority of cases. Election officials have repeatedly said the votes were secure.

