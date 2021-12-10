ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Flight diverted to OKC after passenger reportedly assaulted flight attendant, air marshal

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Flight Diverted to OKC The flight was diverted at Will Rogers World Airport, where Oklahoma City police took the passenger into custody.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A flight heading to Los Angeles was diverted to Oklahoma City because an unruly passenger reportedly assaulted a flight attendant and air marshal.

Oklahoma City police said they were notified shortly before 7:15 p.m. Thursday that a Delta flight was diverted to Will Rogers World Airport after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant. Officers boarded the plane and took the passenger into custody.

The passenger, identified as 35-year-old Ariel Pennington, was booked into jail on complaints of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, according to police.

The plane was on the ground for a little more than an hour before taking off again.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said they’ll investigate. Oklahoma City police said the FBI could as well.

Ariel Pennington

©2021 Cox Media Group

Dog missing for weeks rescued from cliff

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A dog missing for two weeks has been reunited with its owner after rescuers were able to help it off a cliff in Colorado. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region posted on its Facebook page that it was called by someone who saw a dog stuck on a cliff overlooking Fountain Creek in El Paso County. When officers arrived, they were able to see the dog through binoculars.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
