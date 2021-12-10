Flight diverted to OKC after passenger reportedly assaulted flight attendant, air marshal

Flight Diverted to OKC The flight was diverted at Will Rogers World Airport, where Oklahoma City police took the passenger into custody.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A flight heading to Los Angeles was diverted to Oklahoma City because an unruly passenger reportedly assaulted a flight attendant and air marshal.

Oklahoma City police said they were notified shortly before 7:15 p.m. Thursday that a Delta flight was diverted to Will Rogers World Airport after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant. Officers boarded the plane and took the passenger into custody.

The passenger, identified as 35-year-old Ariel Pennington, was booked into jail on complaints of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, according to police.

The plane was on the ground for a little more than an hour before taking off again.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said they’ll investigate. Oklahoma City police said the FBI could as well.

Ariel Pennington

