The ‘Sonic 2’ Trailer Introduces Knuckles and Tails

By Matt Singer
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Despite the fact that its first trailer was met with such absolute revulsion from the public that the entire movie had to be postponed and its title character completely redesigned, Sonic the Hedgehog eventually became a hit. The movie made over $320 million worldwide, despite coming out just a few weeks...

Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

December is a great time for movies, as any buff will tell you. Studios are releasing their Oscar hopefuls and potential end-of-year blockbusters, not to mention holiday-themed entertainment. And plenty of those options are readily available for you on Netflix, along with some older favorites that just hit the streaming service. From a Spielberg/Cruise team-up to a surefire Best Picture contender, read on to find out what new movies you should be watching on Netflix this weekend.
MOVIES
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Just Hit HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
MOVIES
Complex

The 10 Most Watched Netflix Movies of All Time

Netflix has drastically changed the way people consume movies and television. Millions of moviegoers still continue to head to the theaters week after week to watch Hollywood’s newest offerings, but there are plenty of viewers who are opting for at-home entertainment instead. The streaming service’s exponential growth in the past 15 years means that the world’s biggest stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds, and Robert De Niro have all jumped on board to produce movies with the popular streaming service like Red Notice, Bird Box, and The Irishman. Together, they have brought hundreds of millions of viewers to the platform.
MOVIES
Variety

Jennifer Lopez Rom-Com ‘Marry Me’ to Debut Simultaneously in Theaters and on Peacock

“Marry Me,” a musical romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, will debut on Peacock on Feb. 11, 2022, the same day as its theatrical release. The Universal Pictures film was intended to premiere exclusively on the big screen, but the studio opted to shake up its release plan at a time when dramas and comedies — and basically any movie that isn’t part of a major film franchise — have struggled to sell tickets in theaters. Over the weekend, Steven Spielberg’s well-reviewed musical “West Side Story” fell short of box office expectations, continuing a discouraging pandemic-era trend for adult-centric titles, including Will Smith’s...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ben Schwartz Joins Nicolas Cage, Nicholas Hoult in Universal’s ‘Renfield’

Ben Schwartz has joined the cast of Universal’s monster movie Renfield. Nicholas Hoult is leading the call sheet, which also includes Nicolas Cage and Awkwafina. Chris McKay, the helmer behind Amazon’s The Tomorrow War and The Lego Batman Movie, is directing the feature project, which is due to begin shooting early next year in New Orleans. Hoult is starring as the titular character, the infamous acolyte and henchman of Count Dracula, who will be played by Cage. Renfield first appeared in Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula as a patient in an asylum obsessed with drinking blood, deluded into thinking he will be given the “gift” of immortality by his vampire...
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

'Sonic The Hedgehog 2' Has Cast The Perfect Tails

After the success of Sonic the Hedgehog, it’s no surprise that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is hot on its tails for release. In what now seems like ancient Internet history, Sonic’s original design disgusted a lot of fans with its strangely human features, but with a lot of work and delays, the film was a hit. So for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 the team obviously wanted to get certain aspects of the film right the first time around, and that means casting the perfect Tails.
VIDEO GAMES
SuperHeroHype

Colleen O’Shaughnessey Is Returning as Tails For Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Colleen O’Shaughnessey Is Returning as Tails For Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Sonic the Hedgehog’s mid-credits scene memorably featured an appearance by Miles “Tails” Prowler, a fan-favorite character from the original video games who also happens to be Sonic’s best friend. And it looks like he’s going to have a much bigger role in the sequel. In a new tweet, voice actress Colleen O’Shaughnessey confirmed that she will once again return to voice the anthropomorphic fox in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Check out her announcement below.
VIDEO GAMES
splashreport.com

We Have A Voice For Tails In SONIC 2 Confirmed!

Okay, I’m going to assume that all of us have seen Sonic the Hedgehog… the movie. And, if you’ve been keeping track of any of the sequel news you already know that Idris Elba has been cast as the voice of Knuckles the echidna. But, today comes more news… Jim Carrey will be returning his Dr. Robotnik. I’m kidding, that’s not news, and I’m not sure that it can be confirmed yet. But, we do have news on who has been cast as the voice of Tails. To be clear, I’m talking about Miles “Tails” Prower. He has multiples tales, and people my age fell in love with him when Sonic 2 was released in the 90’s. The inner child of me is screaming with joy over the fact Colleen O’Shaughnessy has delivered this gray news today.
MOVIES
gamerevolution.com

Sonic Movie 2 Villain: Is Knuckles a bad guy?

Is the Sonic movie 2 villain actually Knuckles the Echidna? The character has been a friend and ally of Sonic for decades in multiple games, cartoons, and even an animated movie, but is Knuckles a bad guy in the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie? Now the first official Sonic movie 2 trailer has finally dropped at The Game Awards and it finally gives fans a look at Sonic’s long-time friend Knuckles — in a more adversarial role, it seems.
VIDEO GAMES
107.5 Zoo FM

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Trailer: Whoa.

There’s another Matrix Resurrections trailer out and it’s just as vague and mysterious as the first one. But hey: You remember what Morpheus said in the first film. No one can be told what the Matrix is. You have to see it for yourself. Clearly that’s what they want you to do!
MOVIES
107.5 Zoo FM

‘MacGruber’ Is Back in Peacock Series Trailer

It’s the television series that me and like eight other people asked for: MacGruber!. Hot off its record-breaking run in movie theaters (and by “hot” I mean it’s been ten years, and by “record-breaking” I mean it was one of the most unsuccessful wide releases in the history of the motion picture), MacGruber has gotten his own streaming series. In classic MacGruber fashion, much of the film’s cast has returned for the series, including Will Forte as the Grubes, Kristen Wiig as his love interest, Vicki St. Elmo, and Ryan Phillippe as his straight-laced sidekick Dixon Piper. The actor who played MacGruber’s boss, Powers Boothe, sadly passed away in 2017, so Laurence Fishburne is his new military advisor. And the show’s new villain is Billy Zane as “Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth, a name that is not funny in any way whatsoever.
TV SERIES
107.5 Zoo FM

First ’Across the Spider-Verse’ Trailer Reveals It’s a Two-Part Film

After Into the Spider-Verse comes... Across the Spider-Verse. The first look at the much-anticipated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel is here and it reveals that it is actually the first of two movies that will continue the animated saga of Miles Morales and his various spider-powered friends. The first teaser features Spider-Gwen (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld), who’s also currently appearing as Kate Bishop in Hawkeye) and also shows Miles meeting Spider-Man 2099, who appeared in a post-credits scene in Into the Spider-Verse, voiced by Oscar Isaac. Check it out below:
MOVIES
107.5 Zoo FM

‘Sonic 2’ Poster Debuts Online Ahead of First Trailer

The first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 debuts online tomorrow; Jim Carrey, who plays Dr. Robotnik, and Ben Schwartz, who voices Sonic, will present it during The Game Awards on December 9. (That’s tomorrow night, as of this writing.) In the meantime, here is the first poster for the film — and the news that the voice of Tails in the film has been cast.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Film Announces Tails Actor

It has been a long time since we got any updates on Sonic the Hedgehog 2. However, it looks like we have some good news about the highly anticipated sequel. The upcoming film has finally found the perfect actor to play Tails and the casting is just perfect!. We already...
MOVIES
107.5 Zoo FM

The Best Movies of 2021

What a difference a year makes. Thanks to the pandemic, I saw fewer new releases in 2020 than any time I’ve been at this job, which is closing in on two decades. Even with 2021’s sluggish start, I wound up watching about 50 percent more movies before making this list. Last year’s cinematic drought turned into a deluge; there was almost too much stuff to see, and certainly too many good films to cram into a single Top 10.
MOVIES
