Dutch give green light for Pfizer shots for children over 5

 4 days ago

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government cleared the way Friday for children aged 5-11 to get vaccinated against COVID-19, extending its inoculation program to an age group that had the highest rate of infections in a recent...

Dutch Health Council recommends COVID-19 shots for young children

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Dutch Health Council on Friday advised the government to make it possible for children aged 5-11 to get coronavirus shots. The council had until now only recommended that children with underlying health issues be vaccinated for COVID-19. In a statement the leading advisory body said...
Hardest hit German state Saxony to give COVID-19 shot to younger children early

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The German state of Saxony, among the hardest hit by surging COVID-19 infections, will start vaccinating at-risk children under 12 years of age from Wednesday, even though the approved paediatric shot will not be available before next week. The early launch follows a recommendation by Saxony’s vaccination...
Singapore HSA approves Pfizer-BioNTech’s shot for children

Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has approved the usage of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, for the paediatric population of ages five to 11 years. The Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination (EC19V) analysed the clinical results submitted to the HSA and examined the data available worldwide on the Covid-19...
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has efficacy edge over Pfizer shot, study finds

Which coronavirus vaccine is best at beating COVID-19 -- Moderna or Pfizer?. New research hands that honor to Moderna: In what is billed as the first head-to-head comparison of the two shots, researchers analyzed the health records of nearly 440,000 U.S. veterans who received one of the two vaccines between early January 2021 and mid-May 2021.
Britain marks one year since giving first Pfizer COVID-19 shot

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain on Wednesday marked a year since the first person in the world was given a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outside of clinical trials, calling for people to receive booster shots as soon as they are eligible. On Dec. 8, 2020, Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother known to...
Select Stop & Shop pharmacies now giving Pfizer vaccines to children ages 5-11

QUINCY, Mass. (WLNE) – Select Stop & Shop pharmacies across the Northeast are now offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5-11. This comes after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization and Authorization and new guidance from the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for this population. Children who receive the vaccine will get a special Marty the robot sticker and coloring activity to help keep them occupied during the 15-minute waiting period. Currently, booster shots are now available at all of the grocer’s 234 pharmacies for individuals over the age of 18.
Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
Over 1,200 vaccine deaths reported within the first 90 days of Pfizer vaccine rollout, according to the first batch of Pfizer’s confidential documents released by the FDA following FOIA lawsuit

On November 15, The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asked a federal judge to give it until the year 2076 to fully release all of the data and the documents the agency used as the basis for the approval and license of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Now we know why.
‘He could have made it home’: Woman claims Amazon told boyfriend to stay for tornado that took his life

The girlfriend of one of the victims who was killed after a tornado led to the collapse of an Amazon warehouse in Illinois has reportedly claimed that her boyfriend was told by the company to stay there and not drive home until the storm passed.Former army veteran Larry Virden, 46, was one of the six people killed on Friday night after the tornado ripped off a major portion of a massive Amazon facility in Illinois.Cherie Jones, Virden’s girlfriend of 13 years, told the New York Post on Sunday that her boyfriend’s last text to her was almost 16 minutes before...
New Opioids Called Nitazenes May Be 20 Times Stronger Than Fentanyl

A potent synthetic opioid class called nitazenes has been discovered after people overdosed on them. The nitazene class of medication was created over 60 years ago as a potential pain-relief medication, according to the. . Medical experts say this opioid may be up to 20 times more powerful than fentanyl.
