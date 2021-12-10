ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Detroit Red Wings at Colorado Avalanche odds, picks, and prediction

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Red Wings (13-11-3) and Colorado Avalanche (14-7-2) tussle Friday with a 9 p.m. ET puck drop at Ball Arena in Denver. Below, we look at the Red Wings vs. Avalanche odds and lines and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. Detroit is playing the back...

Colorado State
Enough is enough: Jacob MacDonald is second player in five days to be stretchered off the ice for contact to the head

DENVER — Avalanche defenseman Jacob MacDonald is the first NHL player to get stretchered off the ice in a regular-season game in five days. Five days since Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba obliterated Chicago’s Jujhar Khaira with a hit that made initial contact with the head despite the principal point being the chest. That’s the explanation from the league on why Trouba went unpenalized for the play that saw Khaira, who has a history of concussion issues, get stretchered off the ice and transported to a local hospital.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Back With Bruins After COVID Absence

BOSTON (CBS) —  The Bruins have their head coach back. Bruce Cassidy was back on the ice with his team after being away for the last two weeks with COVID-19. Cassidy was placed in the NHL’s COVID protocol back on Nov. 30 following a positive test and missed six games. Assistant Joe Sacco took over for Cassidy on the Boston bench, leading the Bruins to a 3-1-2 record in Cassidy’s absence. Cassidy said that being at home and watching the Bruins reminded him of his head coaching days in Providence, when he kept tabs on the big league team. It wasn’t easy...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Column: Chicago Blackhawks’ Derek King should take his lumps like any other coach, but he doesn’t deserve Mike Milbury’s cheap shots

It was March 3, 1996. New York Islanders winger Derek King passed from the blue line down to the Žigmund Pálffy, who backhanded a goal past Winnipeg Jets goalie Nikolai Khabibulin, the Isles’ fourth of five goals in the period. As the New York Daily News’ Colin Stephenson wrote then: “Just after the pass, (the Jets’ Dallas) Drake drilled him with a hit, snapping King’s head back and knocking ...
NHL
Darcy Kuemper
Thomas Greiss
CBS Boston

NHL Postpones Calgary Flames Games Through Thursday Amid COVID Outbreak

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins just wrapped up a successful road trip and are getting head coach Bruce Cassidy back after he missed time with COVID-19. But the B’s may have more COVID issues in the near future. That’s because the Calgary Flames — the team that Boston just beat 4-2 in Calgary on Saturday night — have now had six players and one staff member enter the NHL’s COVID Protocol within a 24-hour period, prompting the league to postpone Flames games though Thursday, Dec. 16. Calgary was set to play the Blackhawks in Chicago on Monday night, but didn’t even make the trip across the border. Now the Bruins, who are back home after their road trip, will wait to see if they have any COVID issues pop up over the next few days. Boston went 2-0-1 on its three-game swing through western Canada, with wins in Calgary and Edmonton following a shootout loss to Vancouver. The Bruins are slated to host the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Brad Marchand, Craig Smith In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins played the Flames two days before Calgary put six players and one coach in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Now two Bruins are in protocol. The first player placed in protocol was forward Craig Smith. About 90 minutes later, the Bruins announced that star winger Brad Marchand was placed in COVID-19 protocols, too. Despite missing three games due to a suspension, Marchand leads the Bruins in goals (11) and assists (16) this season. Smith has two goals and five assists in his 19 games this season. On Monday, the NHL postponed Calgary games through Thursday amid the team’s COVID...
NHL
NBC Sports

A hat trick and rout of Devils give Flyers' season-best 3rd straight win

The Flyers picked up a season-best third straight win with a 6-1 knockout of the Devils on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Cam Atkinson scored a hat trick and nine different Flyers recorded at least a point. So far, Mike Yeo has worked his magic with the Flyers....
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks talk boosters — ‘We’ll do whatever it takes’ — after Monday’s game is postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Calgary Flames

The NHL postponed Monday night’s Chicago Blackhawks game at the United Center after six Calgary Flames players and a staff member entered the COVID-19 protocol. No makeup date has been announced. The Flames announced that Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov — a defenseman who played for the Hawks last season — and a member of their ...
NHL
markerzone.com

MACDONALD STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER HUGE HIT BY LOMBERG, LOMBERG FIGHTS AUBE-KUBEL

Another player stretchered from the ice in the NHL. In Sunday Night's game between the Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche, Ryan Lomberg freight-trained Jacob MacDonald, leaving him unconscious on the ice. He would eventually be stretchered off. In the meantime, Nicolas Aube-Kubel stepped up for his teammate, forcing Lomberg to fight. There was no penalty for the hit.
NHL
FanSided

Shame on whoever decided to open the Cardinals roof on Monday night

The Arizona Cardinals have not learned how to create a home-field advantage and it worked against them on Monday night in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The first thing a team should have at home are fans going absolutely ballistic and making noise to help the team throughout the game. The Arizona Cardinals looked at that chance and said, “nah, we’re good,” and decided to open the roof to State Farm Stadium.
NFL
NHL
Detroit Red Wings
Hockey
Colorado Avalanche
Sports

