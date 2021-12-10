ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New eyedrops could replace reading glasses for millions

By Shepard Price
Huron Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVuity, the first and only eye drop approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat presbyopia, or age-related blurry near vision, went on the market on Thursday. It is available by prescription in pharmacies nationwide, Allergan, an AbbVie company, announced Thursday. Presbyopia can be diagnosed through a...

WebMD

New FDA-Approved Eyedrops Could Improve Close-Up Vision

Dec. 14, 2021 -- A new FDA-approved eyedrop medicine could replace reading glasses for millions of Americans who have age-related blurry vision. The product, called Vuity, was approved by the FDA in October and went on the market last week. The new medicine begins working in about 15 minutes and provides sharper vision for 6 to 10 hours.
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
Nashville News Hub

Woman hospitalized with COVID-19 dies after her husband unsuccessfully sued the hospital to force doctors to treat her with ivermectin

The 47-year-old woman, hospitalized with COVID-19, has died on Friday. According to reports, her husband sued the hospital in October in an attempt to require doctors to administer ivermectin, a drug used to treat conditions caused by parasitic worms. But, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved the drug to treat COVID-19, saying it hasn’t proven effective in pre-clinical trials.
Best Life

You're 3 Times More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You Have This

By now, there's enough evidence to show that the currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection from the virus. A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September noted that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was 71 percent effective at preventing hospitalization from the virus, while Pfizer's and Moderna's two-dose vaccines provided 88 percent and 93 percent protection, respectively. But in the face of waning immunity over time, new variants of the virus, and specific medical conditions that may affect how the vaccines work, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still possible. Now, a new study has shed light on which people are much more likely to get COVID after vaccination.
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
techstartups.com

Over 1,200 vaccine deaths reported within the first 90 days of Pfizer vaccine rollout, according to the first batch of Pfizer’s confidential documents released by the FDA following FOIA lawsuit

On November 15, The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asked a federal judge to give it until the year 2076 to fully release all of the data and the documents the agency used as the basis for the approval and license of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Now we know why.
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
EatThis

I'm a Virus Expert and Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

It's been almost two years since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and the U.S. is opening back up. Concerts, sporting events and other activities are making a comeback, but is it safe to attend? While many people have returned to what life was before COVID-19, there's still precautions doctors suggest the public take in order to help prevent the spread of the virus. Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D., is a physician-researcher and part of the Heroes of the COVID Crisis series who explained the places he's still cautious to go and why. "This is the dreaded topic we all hoped would be in the rearview mirror by now as the onset of winter 2021 approaches, a full two years into the COVID-19 pandemic," he says. "Last year at this time, the air was filled with heady predictions of herd immunity just around the corner, as powerful vaccines (with 95 percent efficacy) combined with improved treatments like dexamethasone and remdesivir plus better masking, tracing, and detection tools promised to put the pandemic behind us. Fast-forward a year, and the optimism is much more guarded and cautious, as another year of false dawns gives way to grizzled girding for yet another winter battle in the medical trenches against a relentless foe. What happened? In short, the Delta variant did. The COVID vaccines, as promising as they were and still are, were found to wane significantly in their immune protection after several months and to be leaky, i.e. to provide only limited mucosal immunity at the outset. This allows the virulent Delta variety (and its many mutated sub-variants) to spread even in fully vaccinated communities."
uticaphoenix.net

Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
MedicineNet.com

Will Drinking Water Lower Blood Pressure?

If you have high blood pressure, it’s essential you take the proper steps to manage the condition. Diet, exercise, and any medications prescribed by your doctor will help you get your blood pressure down to a healthy level. In addition, you should think about what beverages you drink. Cutting back...
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Doctors Warn

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
