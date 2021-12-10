ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthews, NC

Matthews gas station thief hit, kicked customer, police say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IMRfd_0dJSSaSj00
Matthews Circle-K robbery suspect (Matthews PD)

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police in Matthews are looking for the man they said attacked a woman inside a gas station on Thursday.

Witnesses at the Circle K on East John Street told officers that just before 6 a.m. a man went behind the counter and stuffed his pockets with packs of cigarettes. When the suspect walked from behind the counter, he pushed a woman customer to the ground and began hitting and kicking her, police said.

[ ALSO READ: Woman charged with assaulting elderly man at QuikTrip on Thanksgiving ]

The suspect took her wallet and ran from the gas station, heading west on East John Street.

A K-9 unit tried to track the man but he has not been found.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, police said. Anyone with information should call Detective Danielle Helms at 704-841-6706.

(WATCH BELOW: Police searching for two men accused of robbing Circle K in Concord)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Police officers deliver dumped FedEx packages

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Police officers in North Carolina have gone the extra mile to make sure packages complete their last mile. Police in Greenville stepped in and did the job of the FedEx driver who allegedly dumped more than 70 packages in a parking lot and woods near an apartment complex.
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Matthews, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Matthews, NC
City
Concord, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Indictments: SC sheriff ordered deputy to shock inmate

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — A sheriff in South Carolina was indicted and suspended from office Tuesday for ordering a deputy to shock an inmate three times, authorities said. Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon said in a statement immediately after the May 2020 incident that the inmate attacked him while trying to escape from a cell. The original charges against the inmate for assaulting a police officer still stand.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Thanksgiving#Thief#John Street#Cox Media Group
WSOC Charlotte

Colorado dog that was missing for 2 weeks rescued from ledge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — (AP) — A dog missing for two weeks in Colorado was rescued from a ledge about 50 yards (46 meters) above a creek and is now back home. An animal control officer with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region anchored herself to a wooden fence and rappelled down to the dog using a mountaineering harness and rope provided by a man living nearby during the Dec. 1 rescue, the humane society said Monday on Facebook.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSOC Charlotte

Zebras found safe after months on the loose in Maryland

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. — Four months after escaping from a farm in Maryland, officials said Tuesday that they have safely recaptured two wandering zebras, according to multiple reports. “They’re safe,” Prince George’s County spokesperson Linda Lowe told WUSA. “They are not on the loose.”...
MARYLAND STATE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
68K+
Followers
76K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy