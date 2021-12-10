Matthews gas station thief hit, kicked customer, police say

Matthews Circle-K robbery suspect (Matthews PD)

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police in Matthews are looking for the man they said attacked a woman inside a gas station on Thursday.

Witnesses at the Circle K on East John Street told officers that just before 6 a.m. a man went behind the counter and stuffed his pockets with packs of cigarettes. When the suspect walked from behind the counter, he pushed a woman customer to the ground and began hitting and kicking her, police said.

The suspect took her wallet and ran from the gas station, heading west on East John Street.

A K-9 unit tried to track the man but he has not been found.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, police said. Anyone with information should call Detective Danielle Helms at 704-841-6706.

