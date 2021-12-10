You Said It

SHEFFIELD — The city council has authorized Mayor Steve Stanley to begin the process to revoke the business license for Jokers of the Shoals after a shooting last week in the parking lot left one man dead and two others injured. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
MUSCLE SHOALS — Superintendent Chad Holden said threatening messages circulating via text and social media Thursday were taken seriously, although the same type behavior has been widespread in school districts across the state and country.
A locally made 2004 documentary about the history of Lauderdale County is being re-released.
FLORENCE — Residents were presented with three options on Monday for a bridge that would connect west Florence with Alabama Highway 20.
MUSCLE SHOALS — Muscle Shoals City Schools officials are continuing today to investigate threatening text and social media messages.
FLORENCE — Impressed by a Shoals Economic Development Authority program that offers incentives to bring remote workers to the Shoals, the agency's board unanimously voted on Tuesday to dedicate $400,000 toward the program for 2022.
Comments / 0