Unnerved by the Volatility? It Hasn't Shaken Our Market Outlook

Street.Com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll the major equity indexes closed lower Thursday except for the Dow Transports posting a minor gain. Most closed at or near their lows of the day. Trading volumes declined from the prior session. However, the selling pressure had no impact on the current neutral chart trends while support...

Street.Com

Is Another Market Bubble About to Burst? These Analysts Think So

The market is headed for an impending bubble burst, with “poor monetary and fiscal decisions since COVID-19” pushing it into shaky territory, a team lead by Barry Bannister, managing director and market strategist for Stifel Equity Research, said Monday. As reported by MarketWatch, Bannister's team predicts that the...
Street.Com

2 Rays of Light for the Market as the Crowd Runs for Cover

It was not all doom and gloom coming out of Monday's trading action. Some of the charts of the major equity indexes violated support and are now in near-term bearish trends. However, we would note that all made higher lows versus those made in the first week of December. While that does not suggest a bottom is imminent, the higher lows are somewhat encouraging from a technical perspective.
Street.Com

A Grim Market Mood

The market mood is grim, but there is one slight positive this morning as the corrective action rotates into the bigger cap names that have not corrected as deeply and are preventing bottoming action for the broader market. Small-caps (IWM) have minor gains, while the (QQQ) and FATMAAN names are down over 1%. In addition, breadth is running only about 3400 gainers to 4400 decliners which is an improvement over yesterday.
Street.Com

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A

I think I'm likely to remain 'skinny' for now, and prioritize trading over investment at least for the next 10 business days or so. It may be better to wait and see how things develop. Whether panicked sales over these past few days, especially Wednesday, prove to be either the...
MarketWatch

Gold futures mark lowest finish in nearly 2 weeks

Gold futures declined on Tuesday, marking their first loss in three sessions and lowest finish in nearly two weeks as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due Wednesday. Bulls and bears have been waiting for a fresh directional catalyst and this may come in the form of the Fed meeting or other economic events that could impact risk sentiment, said Lukman Otunuga, manager, market analysis at FXTM. "Should the Fed step up the gear on tapering, this is likely to punish gold prices as the dollar appreciates, yields rise and rate hike expectations jump." For now, support for gold can be found at $1,765, with resistance around the psychological $1,800 level, he said. February gold fell $16, or 0.9%, to settle at $1,772.30 an ounce for the lowest most-active contract finish since Dec. 2, FactSet data show.
Street.Com

Going Long Lennar Ahead of Earnings

Homebuilder Lennar Corp (LEN) is reporting their latest quarterly figures Wednesday after the close of trading. Speaking from personal experience, the housing market has been "hot" lately. The price of new construction has been climbing sharply in Delaware, for example. The last time we looked at LEN was September 15...
Street.Com

Don't Ignore This Market's Growls

It was a very messy day of action with some relative weakness in the big-cap FATMAAN names early in the day, but small caps fell apart late in the day and were the laggards once again. Breadth was very poor at 2,300 gainers to 5,800 losers, but it was the 550 new 12-month lows that really tell the story.
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slipped 0.22% to $333.74 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.14% to 15,237.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $50.59 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
Street.Com

Nucor Is Getting Close to an Upside Breakout

We reviewed the charts and indicators of steelmaker Nucor ( NUE) on November 11 and we were pleased with the progress and raised our suggested stop: "Traders who went long NUE on our recommendations should continue to hold. Raise stops to $101 from $89. The $144 area and then the $167 area are our price targets."
Motley Fool

Why Lucid Stock Climbed Today

Shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) rose 4% on Monday after news broke that the electric-vehicle (EV) maker would be added to a popular stock index. Lucid will join the Nasdaq-100 index on Dec. 20. The market-cap-weighted index contains 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Major holdings include Apple, Tesla, and a host of other major tech companies, making the Nasdaq-100 a closely followed benchmark for growth investors.
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rose 1.90% to $277.16 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.14% to 15,237.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $220.33 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) rallied 1.73% to $295.03 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.75% to 4,634.09 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $0.62 short of its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company reached on November 8th.
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) shed 3.26% to $328.34 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.75% to 4,634.09 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Microsoft Corp. closed $21.33 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
MarketWatch

Stocks open lower after hotter-than-expected PPI jump

U.S. stocks opened lower Tuesday, under pressure after a hotter-than-expected reading for the November Producer Price Index as investors awaited the kickoff of a two-day meeting of Federal Reserve policy makers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 82 points, or 0.2%, to 35,569, while the S&P 500 was down 30 points, or 0.6%, at 4,639. The Nasdaq Composite slumped 164 points, or 1.1%, to 15,249. The PPI climbed 0.8% last month, the government said. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a 0.5% advance. The increase in wholesale prices in the past 12 months rose to 9.6% from 8.8%, marking the biggest advance since a major change in the index in 2009.
