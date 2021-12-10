ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York's COVID Surge Is Back—and So Is Its Mask Mandate

By KAREN MATTHEWS, MARINA VILLENEUVE / AP
Time
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Facing a winter surge in COVID-19 infections, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced today that masks will be required in all indoor public places unless the businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement. Hochul said the decision to impose a mask mandate was based on...

time.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

9 States Where COVID Is "Out of Control," Say Experts

Coronavirus cases are back up to more than 100,000 a day in the United States, fueled by colder weather, holiday travel, and two variants sweeping the nation: Delta and the new one, Omicron. And despite what one member of Congress has said, "real America" is not "done with COVID." In fact, in many parts of America, ICUs and hospitals are overrun with new cases. Which ones are the most in trouble? How can you stay safe? Read on to learn about all 9—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New Mexico State
State
Nevada State
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
State
Oregon State
City
Buffalo, NY
New York City, NY
Government
State
Hawaii State
New York City, NY
Health
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

I am leaving New York City for Florida. I never thought I would

I always hated the "Goodbye, New York" genre of writing. "Good riddance," I’d think. "More room for us." I was raised in Brooklyn, my husband in Queens. Our three children were born in Manhattan. I was a New York supremacist. Your city is fine, really, it’s just that it’s not New York. It’s not even close. I’ve been to your city. Yes, I’ve been to that deli or that restaurant. That one street, it’s wonderful. But it’s not comparable to the greatest city in the history of the world. It’s just not.
FLORIDA STATE
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The pandemic's latest resurgence shows no signs of slowing down as the national case average continues to rise as Thanksgiving approaches. Now, as millions of people prepare to travel and gather to celebrate with loved ones, some states are facing particularly bad COVID surges in a situation that has caused concern for some top health officials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Gorman
suncommunitynews.com

Stefanik calls N.Y.'s mask mandate an 'unprecedented overreach'

New rules go into effect Monday requiring masks in indoor public places. WASHINGTON, D.C. | U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik was quick to condemn Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Dec. 10 announcement of a statewide mask mandate on private businesses that do not have a proof of vaccine requirement. Gov. Hochul said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
allotsego.com

Omicron…New York in a State of Emergency

Yesterday morning we had not heard of SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.529. The New York Times did not mention it and The Economist had no information in their morning news feed. It was then one of many variants of the virus that causes COVID. Then the World Health Organization named it Omicron. WHO reserves Greek letter names for variants of particular concern. Omicron is one of them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mandates#Gyms#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS New York

Connecticut Man Who Tested Positive For Omicron Variant Resting At Home With Mild Symptoms, Gov. Lamont Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As Omicron variant continues to spread, four more cases have been confirmed in New York. Connecticut and New Jersey have each reported at least one case. On Sunday, officials said a Hartford County man in his 60s started developing mild symptoms on Nov. 27 after a family member tested positive. He was fully vaccinated. His family member had recently traveled to the Anime NYC convention at the Jacob Javits Center. Gov. Ned Lamont said the man’s symptoms are mild. “The good news is in the vaccination. In this case, the patient is at home resting peacefully, and no need to go to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
iBerkshires.com

Restrictions Return in Region as COVID-19 Cases Surge

With COVID-19 cases surging throughout the Northeast, areas bordering Berkshire County are beginning to see increased restrictions in a post-Thanksgiving surge of the novel coronavirus. On Friday afternoon, Bennington, Vt.'s, Southwestern Vermont Medical Center announced that it is suspending in-person visits for hospital patients beginning Monday, Dec. 13. Earlier Friday,...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
CBS New York

New York Has 20 Confirmed Omicron Cases And Counting; New Policies Coming Friday, Gov. Hochul Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York has confirmed 20 cases of the Omicron variant and more are expected, Gov. Kathy Hochul said during her COVID update Thursday. The latest count showed 13 cases in New York City, three in Suffolk County and one in Westchester County. Three cases were found upstate. “At this point, we are prepared to say what we have is community spread. It is not coming from people who have traveled,” Hochul said. WATCH: Gov. Hochul Gives Update On COVID, Omicron Variant In New York The Omicron variant has been found in more than 25 states and nearly 60 countries,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy