ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

12-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of another child, Georgia police say

By Tanasia Kenney
Idaho Statesman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA child is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in Clayton County, Georgia, authorities said. Police have charged a 12-year-old with murder...

www.idahostatesman.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSPY NEWS

Joliet Man Charged with Murder After Standoff

Police in Joliet on Friday charged 31-year-old Anthony Harames, of Joliet, with murder, concealment of a homicidal death, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Harames is accused of stabbing his uncle to death and then hiding the body in a cemetery weeks ago. Harames had been arrested on Wednesday after an hours long standoff in the 900 block of Natoma Court. The standoff stemmed from a domestic incident where the victim, an ex-girlfriend, said she was battered by Harames. During the standoff, Harames's 53-year-old uncle, who was also the owner of the home where the standoff happened, was reported to be missing by family members.
JOLIET, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Police#Atlanta#Riverdale
WJCL

Police: Savannah 12-year-old child uses stolen gun to shoot older teen

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Savannah say a 14-year-old boy is recovering after being shot over the weekend. The person that pulled the trigger? A 12-year-old child. Savannah Police say the accidental shooting took place Saturday around 5:45 p.m. on the 1900 block of Duval...
SAVANNAH, GA
CBS Philly

Shooting In South Philadelphia Injures 2 Men, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are recovering after being shot in South Philadelphia Sunday afternoon, according to Philadelphia police. This happened just after 2 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Ritner Street. The department said a 40-year-old man was shot four times. The second victim was hit once in the stomach. Both are in stable condition, police said. There have been no arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Boston

Murder Investigation Underway After 26-Year-Old Man Is Found Dead In Saugus

SAUGUS (CBS) – Police are investigating a murder in Saugus. Twenty-six-year-old Michael Norton was found dead in his home by family members. The Essex District Attorney’s office said police responded to Collins Avenue on Saturday night after getting a call from the family. No arrests have been made at this time. The Essex District Attorney’s Office, Saugus Police, and Massachusetts State Police Detectives are investigating the death.
SAUGUS, MA
NJ.com

Teen remains critical, 16-year-olds charged in shooting, cops say

A 16-year-old remains hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot in Vineland last week, police said Tuesday. The victim was shot in the neck around 3:15 p.m. Thursday outside of a residence on the 700 block of East Wood Street, authorities said. He was taken to a local hospital and then transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, police said.
VINELAND, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC30 Fresno

14-year-old boy stabbed to death in 'random act,' police say

Investigators arrested a homeless man in Miami, who, they said, was responsible for the homicide of a 14-year-old boy in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Police said they took Semmie Lee Williams Jr., a 39-year-old "homeless drifter," into custody on Wednesday night on the charge of stabbing Ryan Rogers to death on Nov. 15.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Clayton News Daily

Juvenile, 12, arrested for shooting death of 11-year-old

RIVERDALE — A 12-year-old child has been arrested for the Nov. 9 shooting death of an 11-year-old on Westbury Road in Riverdale. The 12-year-old has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm under 18 and cruelty to children-1st Degree. The 11-year-old died on...
RIVERDALE, GA
CBS New York

74-Year-Old New Jersey Woman Accused Of Fatally Shooting Husband

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Middletown woman is accused of killing her husband. Authorities say 74-year-old Michele Linzalone reported Monday that her husband, 74-year-old Rocky Linzalone, had been accidentally shot at their home on Borden Road. Police say they’ve determined the shooting was not the result of an accidental discharge. Michele Linzalone now faces first-degree murder charges.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Idaho Statesman

55-year-old dies after he’s struck by two hit-and-run drivers in Georgia, police say

Investigators are working to identify two drivers who police said left the scene after fatally hitting a Georgia man. Julio Sandoval, a 55-year-old from Norcross, was crossing Singleton Road north of Thompson Parkway in Gwinnett County just after 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, when he was hit by one vehicle and then another, according to a news release from the Gwinnett County Police Department.
ACCIDENTS
WBAL Radio

Woodlawn man charged in connection to shooting death of 24-year-old woman

A Woodlawn man was arrested and charged Monday in connection to the shooting death of a 24-year-old woman, police said. Baltimore County police said Shane L. Walters, 33, of Woodlawn, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Adia Smith. On Nov. 19, Smith was found suffering...
WOODLAWN, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy