12-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of another child, Georgia police say

Police in Joliet on Friday charged 31-year-old Anthony Harames, of Joliet, with murder, concealment of a homicidal death, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Harames is accused of stabbing his uncle to death and then hiding the body in a cemetery weeks ago. Harames had been arrested on Wednesday after an hours long standoff in the 900 block of Natoma Court. The standoff stemmed from a domestic incident where the victim, an ex-girlfriend, said she was battered by Harames. During the standoff, Harames's 53-year-old uncle, who was also the owner of the home where the standoff happened, was reported to be missing by family members.

JOLIET, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO