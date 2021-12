Guilford Water Authority customers should expect to see a letter in their bills this month. They have announced rate increases that are to go in effect February 1, 2022. You can expect the minimum charge to increase to $50.71 for 1,000 cubic feet of water or less. In a letter sent to customers the authority cited capital investments of approximately $7 million in the near future, including a 24″ water main that will connect their two largest treatment facilities.

