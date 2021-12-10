ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Cost of the Talent War: Bonuses, Raises Drive Up Big Law Compensation Expenses by Double Digits

By Dylan Jackson
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe frantic war for talent this year—and all of the financial incentives firms have deployed to better compete—has driven up compensation expenses at Am Law 200 firms by...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

'The Proof Is in the Pudding': Why Focus on Billing Is Paying Off for Law Firms

Law firms' focus on billing and collections continued in 2021, with a 2.1% decrease in the collections cycle and a 12.4% increase in inventory. According to the 2022 Citi Hildebrandt Client Advisory, such discipline was a 'silver lining' from the onset of COVID-19 that again fueled revenue and profit gains this year.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Consumers Claim Tesla Increases Car Prices With Modified Contracts in Proposed Class Action

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Tesla was slapped with a consumer class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by O’Connor Law Group and other law firms, accuses Tesla of modifying motor vehicle order contracts after a customer has already entered into a contract for a specific vehicle online. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:21-cv-09635, Horowitz v. Tesla Motors, Inc.
LAW
Law.com

Dentons Defends Cryptocurrency Firm Constellation Network in Proposed Investor Class Action Over Token Swap Confusion

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Dentons partner Joel D. Siegel has entered an appearance for San Francisco-based Constellation Network in a pending investor class action over its issuance of two cryptocurrency tokens, the ERC-20 DAG and the Mainnet DAG. The action, filed Nov. 16 in California Northern District Court by Scott + Scott, accuses the company and its top executives of preventing investors from swapping their ERC-20 tokens and creating confusion between the two classes of tokens. Constellation, which raised $33.7 million in a 2018 initial coin offering, specializes in cybersecurity for Big Data sets. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White, is 4:21-cv-08869, Morgan et al v. Constellation Network, Inc. et al.
ECONOMY
Law.com

To Regulate or Not to Regulate: State Regulators Grapple with How to Address Private Equity's Increasing Role in the Insurance Industry

In the end, to regulate or not to regulate is always about the proper balance between protecting the public without discouraging entrepreneurial efficiency and creativity. Private Equity’s (PE) role in the United States financial landscape has dramatically grown in recent years. PE firms have spent nearly $40 billion buying...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation#War#Financial Incentives
bloomberglaw.com

Litigation Boutiques Nearly Double Big Law Firm Bonuses (1)

Wilkinson Stekloff, Susman Godfrey offer bonuses up to $230,000. Cravath and Davis Polk traditionally set scale at large firms. Boutique litigation firms Susman Godfrey and Wilkinson Stekloff will give senior associates $225,000 to $230,000 in annual bonuses, outdoing the standard set by Wall Street firms Cravath Swaine & Moore and Davis Polk & Wardwell.
BUSINESS
New Haven Register

Employee Feedback: Our Biggest Asset in the War on Talent

The war on talent has never been more prevalent — or more confusing. Between mid-March and mid-April 2020, shifts worked in the U.S. dropped by more than a third as Covid-19 entered country borders. While the global health pandemic raged on, furlough and unemployment levels skyrocketed as businesses struggled to keep the lights on.
ECONOMY
Law.com

The Talent War Is Forcing Firms to Reconsider Career Paths

Each week, the Law.com Barometer newsletter, powered by the ALM Global Newsroom and Legalweek brings you the trends, disruptions, and shifts our reporters and editors are tracking through coverage spanning every beat and region across the ALM Global Newsroom. The micro-topic coverage will not only help you navigate the changing legal landscape but also prepare you to discuss these shifts with thousands of legal leaders at Legalweek New York 2022. Held in-person January 31- February 3, 2022, Legalweek is the one place where the entire legal profession gathers to explore topics and strategies tailored specifically to their roles and gain the tools to get legal business done. Registration now open.
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Sign-on bonuses ‘double-edged sword’ for recruiting and retention

Is it worth jumping ship for a sign-on bonus at another company?. Truckers sure think so — and with good reason. Sign-on bonuses have been getting bigger and bigger, but as carriers begin offering similar perks, at what point do cash incentives lose their luster?. That’s the topic of...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Bisnow

CRE Firms Look To Reset Compensation, Recruitment Plans As Talent War Rages On

Pandemic-era disruptions have roiled the real estate industry, but when it comes to compensation, the impact has just begun to be felt. With new leverage in an era of labor shortages and increasing concern about diversity, empowered workers have made it that much harder for firms and human resources departments to find and afford the talent they want, industry recruiters and researchers say. As a Deloitte CRE survey put it, ”the tight labor market is bringing workforce issues to the forefront.”
REAL ESTATE
GlobeSt.com

Talent Wars Are About More Than Compensation

Companies are ferociously competing for talent like never before. In the year following the onset of the pandemic, 3% of the workforce has resigned in what many have called the Great Resignation. According to Sanjay Rishi, Americas CEO of Work Dynamics at JLL, employees are looking for opportunities with organizations that are ideologically similar.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
bloomberglaw.com

Big Law’s Talent Shortage Raises Vexing Questions on ‘Quality’

Welcome back to the Big Law Business column on the changing legal marketplace written by me, Roy Strom. This week, we look at what demographic changes in law schools and Big Law firms say about a Big Law objection to hiring more lawyers. Sign up to receive this column in your inbox most Thursday mornings.
ECONOMY
Philadelphia Business Journal

Why digital agency Moxie Labs is recruiting international talent as business doubles

Moxie Labs has taken remote work to another level, hiring tech talent abroad as the Philadelphia digital design and marketing agency rapidly scales. Moxie Labs CEO Justin Mathews started the firm in early 2020 after leaving his role as COO at design agency O3 World. In the nearly two years since Moxie began doing business, it’s increased its headcount to 35 while doubling year-over-year revenue to $2 million. The agency is now recruiting for 10 more employees with positions open in design, development and project management, and it’s looking globally to fill them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Law.com

SEGRO Completes Review of Legal Panel

FTSE 100 property company SEGRO has completed a review of its legal advisers, reappointing the same three firms for another three years. The U.K.-listed real estate investment trust has kept faith in Eversheds Sutherland, CMS and Gowling WLG following a process that lasted several months.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Lawyers Weigh In as Miami Aspires to Become Next Silicon Valley, Hub for Crypto Deals

Silver sapplauded Mayor Francis Suarez's efforts to attract talent migrating from traditional institutions into crypto. One of the biggest upcoming trends involves the FCC starting to issue cryptocurrency regulations. Silver Miller partner David Silver in Coral Springs believes Miami has the potential to become the next technology hub, like Silicon...
ECONOMY
investing.com

SentinelOne Tanks as Operating Expenses, Staff Costs Weigh

Investing.com – SentinelOne stock (NYSE:S) plummeted 13% Wednesday as the company reported a wider quarterly loss compared to a year ago owing to higher operating expenses and stock-based compensation to staff. The adjusted loss in the third quarter was $40 million compared with $26 million a year ago, a...
STOCKS
Law.com

Ex-Apple, Uber Lawyer Joins Real Estate Fintech Startup Reali as Legal Chief

Silicon-Valley based Reali has hired Delma Locke as the startup's first chief legal officer. Reali launched in 2016 and aims to disrupt the real estate industry. Locke previously served as an in-house leader at Apple, Uber and Sun Microsystems. Real estate fintech startup Reali has landed a tech industry in-house...
REAL ESTATE
Law.com

Baker McKenzie, CC Boost Pay Opportunities For UK Junior Lawyers

Clifford Chance and Baker McKenzie have become the latest law firms to increase the compensation on offer to their junior lawyers, as the U.K. legal market continues to boost salaries and perks for associates. Baker McKenzie is raising its base pay for London newly-qualified (NQ) associates from £90,000 to £105,000...
BUSINESS
Law.com

2021 In Review: The Year Continental Europe Went From Worry to Wealth

After a shaky start, 2021 eventually proved to be hugely successful for many firms thanks to a late deal surge. But firms are still grappling with the remote working debate and, of course, the pay war. In early 2021, the tone was set by the strife created in 2020: a...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy