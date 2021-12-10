ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Stryker Corporation

Street.Com
 4 days ago

Wednesday afternoon the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee will publish the central bank's first official policy statement of 2021. The Fed has done a lot, and is willing to do even more, but for now, is watching Congress. The fiscal side is where the next shoe falls. Robots can't...

Street.Com

Ralph Lauren Corporation Class A

In the weekly Japanese candlestick chart of RL, below, we can see a bullish setup. Ralph Lauren sold off sharply on an excellent earnings report; here's how to play it. How far behind the large-cap indexes the S&P 400 and S&P 600 really are is astounding. Here's how we would...
Jerome Powell
MarketWatch

Dow falls nearly 50 points on losses in Salesforce.com Inc., Microsoft stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Tuesday afternoon with shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and Microsoft seeing the biggest drops for the index. Shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Microsoft (MSFT) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 49 points (0.1%) lower. Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares have fallen $10.06 (3.8%) while those of Microsoft have fallen $11.05, or 3.3%, combining for an approximately 139-point drag on the Dow. Cisco (CSCO) Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and Home Depot (HD) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) shed 3.26% to $328.34 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.75% to 4,634.09 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Microsoft Corp. closed $21.33 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
CNBC

What Jim Cramer is watching Monday, including why being long is about to get tougher

Goldman's equity strategist Kostin notes AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, GOOGL account for 51% of the returns since April... historically periods of sharply declining market breadth are followed by weak returns and deeper than avg drawdowns, Goldman says...this time? trillions coming in....could persist—both equity and fixed income appear to pricing in tightens, Goldman says... They recommend owning high growth, high margin stocks.
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slid 1.47% to $2,916.53 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.91% to 4,668.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 35,650.95. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $102.80 below its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company achieved on November 19th.
Street.Com

Market Gets Down and Dreary

The market action was more dreary than bad on Monday. All the indexes finished with losses, breadth was poor, and the new lows started to pile up but, there weren't any signs of panic selling or aggressive rotation. The main factor was that there just wasn't any interest in buying.
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) advanced 1.44% to $334.49 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.39% to 15,413.28 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 35,650.95. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $49.84 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
Street.Com

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Let's review the charts and indicators. What the charts are telling us about the chemical stock. Sometimes high dividend stocks have a secure dividend with room for future dividend growth. These can be among the best opportunities for income investors. Recently praised by Jim Cramer, LYB shows the promise of...
MarketWatch

Stryker raises dividend by 10%, to lift implied yield above 1%

Stryker Corp. said Thursday it will raise its quarterly dividend by 10.3%, to 69.5 cents a share from 63 cents. The medical technology company's new dividend will be payable Jan. 31 to shareholders of record on Dec. 31. The stock was little changed in premarket trading. Based on Wednesday's closing price of $261.28, the new annual dividend implies a dividend yield of 1.06%, compared with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.31%. "Despite a challenging environment, we continue to deliver strong sales growth and drive solid financial results, and consistent with our stated capital allocation philosophy, we are raising our dividend 10.3%," said Chief Executive Kevin Lobo. The stock has slipped 5.7% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 4.6%.
Street.Com

Crypto Derivatives Maintain Strong Demand, Exec Says

Welcome to The Ask, where each week Crypto Investor interviews essential voices doing the work to make crypto 'mainstream.' Exchange lightly edited. This week, editor-in-chief Michael Bodley spoke to Gary Worrall, CEO of Crypto Facilities. The UK-based Kraken subsidiary specializes in the trading of derivatives. Worrall spoke about derivative flows and touched on reaction to Bitcoin ETFs getting the greenlight in the U.S. Subscribe for full article.
