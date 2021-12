Mercedes has lodged a protest against Max Verstappen and the classification of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after Lewis Hamilton lost the drivers’ championship on the final lap. Hamilton was leading comfortably when there was a late Safety Car period that allowed Verstappen to pit for soft tires and rejoin behind a queue of lapped cars in second place. With little time before the race could restart, race control originally said no lapped cars would be allowed to overtake in order to allow a racing lap to be completed, but later told the cars between Hamilton and Verstappen to pass the Safety Car in order to let them fight on the final lap.

