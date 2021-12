Two of the biggest artists in music right now are teaming up for a concert of epic proportions. On Thursday night, Kanye West and Drake are putting aside their differences and coming together for the concert event of the year. The two hip-hop giants are performing together to support a cause that is important to both of them. The duo named the concert The #FreeLarryHoover Benefit Concert because their aim is to raise awareness for prison reform. Namely, their objective is to shed a light on Larry Hoover.

