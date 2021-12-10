ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Sen. Bob Dole's funeral held at National Cathedral

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Dole Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Mark Milley, left, holds the arm of former...

Ted Cruz maskless at Bob Dole funeral despite those around him wearing one

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz was spotted maskless during the funeral service for the late Senator Bob Dole, even as attendees around him was seen wearing face coverings. Mr Cruz, 50, was spotted in close proximity to Minnesota Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar, 61, former Pennsylvania Republican Senator Rick Santorum, 63, and Alabama Republican Senator Richard Shelby, 87. Ms Klobuchar announced in September that she had breast cancer earlier this year. Mr Cruz tweeted that Mr Dole, a World War II veteran who died on 5 December at the age of 98, “fought heroically to defend our Nation, and he...
'Absolute legend' Bob Dole pokes fun at Democrats one last time in farewell letter

Former Republican Senator Bob Dole, who passed away this week at the age of 98, included in his farewell letter a playful jab at the Democratic Party. "As I make the final walk on my life’s journey, I do so without fear. Because I know that I will, again, not be walking alone," Dole said in a farewell letter that was read by his daughter Robin at his funeral in Washington, D.C. on Friday. "I know that God will be walking with me," the late senator wrote. "I also confess that I’m a bit curious to learn and find if I am correct in thinking that heaven will look a lot like Kansas and to see, like others who have gone before me, if I will still be able to vote in Chicago."
Biden jokingly recalls Bob Dole's unwavering honesty during tribute to late senator: 'God, I love the guy'

President Biden shared a heartwarming memory during Friday's funeral service for former Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kansas), who passed away Sunday at the age of 98. While delivering a tribute to the late senator, Biden recalled a time when Dole — a man Biden described as "almost too honest" — cast a deciding vote against his own party in favor of funding Biden's beloved Amtrak.
Chuck Schumer Remembers Bob Dole, Cites Famous Joke Dole Told About Him

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) remembered the late Sen. Bob Dole (R-KS) on Thursday by mentioning a classic quote from the former Senate majority leader. “Bob and I never worked together in the Senate but I was not spared his famous ribbing. Don’t worry Bob, it’s safe to be between me and the cameras today,” said Schumer during the remembrance ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, where Dole, who died on Sunday at the age of 98, laid in state in the Rotunda.
Funeral services held in Washington for Bob Dole

Bob Dole was honored at Washington National Cathedral as top leaders from both parties gathered to pay respects. Dole’s flag-draped casket was carried in by a military honor guard as the congregation stood and Dole’s wife, former North Carolina Sen. Elizabeth Dole, and daughter, Robin, looked on. President...
Bob Dole celebrated by Biden and national leaders at Washington funeral

A funeral service and tribute ceremony for the late Kansas Republican Sen. Bob Dole took place in Washington, DC, on Friday, with current and former lawmakers, as well as friends and family, remembering his legacy of public service. Dole, who had announced in February he was being treated for advanced...
