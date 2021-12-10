Photos: Sen. Bob Dole's funeral held at National Cathedral

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz was spotted maskless during the funeral service for the late Senator Bob Dole, even as attendees around him was seen wearing face coverings. Mr Cruz, 50, was spotted in close proximity to Minnesota Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar, 61, former Pennsylvania Republican Senator Rick Santorum, 63, and Alabama Republican Senator Richard Shelby, 87. Ms Klobuchar announced in September that she had breast cancer earlier this year. Mr Cruz tweeted that Mr Dole, a World War II veteran who died on 5 December at the age of 98, “fought heroically to defend our Nation, and he...
