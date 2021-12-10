Krispy Kreme expands ‘Day of the Dozens’ deal for rewards members

Krispy Kreme knows just what fans want, and with the holidays right around the corner, the donut brand has embraced the spirit of giving. According to a press release by Krispy Kreme, the chain plans to offer the buy-one-get-one deal of the season. For every dozen donuts that you buy in stores, via takeout, or through the drive-thru, you can pick up another dozen Original Glazed donuts for just $1 more. The promotion lands on December 12 as part of the chain-wide Day of Dozens deal.

