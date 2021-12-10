ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rastafari want more legal marijuana for freedom of worship

Myhighplains.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mosiyah Tafari banged on drums and chanted psalms with other Rastafari in a ballroom where the smoke of frankincense mixed with the fragrant smell of marijuana — which his faith deems sacred. The ceremony in Columbus, Ohio marked the 91st anniversary of the...

www.myhighplains.com

