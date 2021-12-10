ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Here’s How Much a COVID-19 Booster Might Protect You From Infection

By Colleen Stinchcombe
SELF
SELF
 4 days ago

If you’ve been waiting for more information to get your COVID-19 booster shot, the latest research from Israel suggests just how big of a difference a third dose can make—especially for young people. In the recent study, people 16 to 49 years old were 13 times less likely to test positive...

www.self.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

You're 3 Times More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You Have This

By now, there's enough evidence to show that the currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection from the virus. A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September noted that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was 71 percent effective at preventing hospitalization from the virus, while Pfizer's and Moderna's two-dose vaccines provided 88 percent and 93 percent protection, respectively. But in the face of waning immunity over time, new variants of the virus, and specific medical conditions that may affect how the vaccines work, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still possible. Now, a new study has shed light on which people are much more likely to get COVID after vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
leedaily.com

Pfizer CEO’s Wife Is ‘Alive’ And Well, She Is Suffering from COVID-19 Vaccine

The Assertion the Wife of Pfizer’s Ceo Died as a Result of Covid-19 Vaccination Effects. After being criticized for spreading false information by erroneously reporting that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had been arrested by the FBI this week, conservativebeaver.com has published another post alleging that Bourla’s wife, Myriam Bourla, has “died from complications of the COVID-19 vaccination.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

I'm a Virus Expert and Here's a Sure Sign You've Had COVID

Getting vaccinated from coronavirus is now a race against the spread of the new Omicron variant—and the existing Delta variant. While many people continue to get vaccinated, millions are still hesitant or skeptical. According to medical experts, this is now primarily a pandemic of the unvaccinated. The vaccines, however, do not fully protect against COVID. Breakthrough cases are possible. The vaccines' protection against getting infected with the previous variant Delta ranges from 39 percent to 96 percent. Symptoms of breakthrough infections can be non-existent or, on rare occasions, severe. There are two camps of COVID patients, and depending on one's vaccination status, their experience with the virus differs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#Israelis#Omicron#Biontech
CNET

Moderna booster shot and omicron FAQ: What we know about the vaccine's effectiveness today

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. We won't know till next week how effective the Moderna vaccine is in protecting against the omicron variant, Moderna Chairman Noubar Afeyan said on Friday. Preliminary data out of South Africa suggests the mutated COVID-19 virus may spread more easily than the delta variant but cause milder illness.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Think You Have COVID? Here's How to Tell For Sure

With the return of mask guidelines, crowded ERs, and holiday warnings, the rise of the Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19 might seem like deja vu from last winter. But that's not exactly true. First: Getting vaccinated has been proven to decrease your chances of severe disease. Second: The Delta variant is at least 60% more contagious than the earliest strain, and the typical symptoms of COVID infection may have subtly changed, one study has found. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNET

Omicron update today: Variant now in 30 states, symptoms, vaccine and booster protection

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus spreads across the US, scientists are piecing together a picture of how easily the virus can pass from one person to another and evade protection provided by the primary vaccine doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Oregonian

Safe, low-cost antidepressant pill prevents COVID-19 patients from developing severe symptoms, studies show

A safe, well-established antidepressant pill has proven effective at heading off severe COVID-19 cases, recent studies indicate. Fluvoxamine dramatically reduced the risk of hospitalization for study participants who began the treatment at home soon after infection and completed the course, clinical-trial results show. “A major victory for drug repurposing!” Emory...
PHARMACEUTICALS
deseret.com

Omicron variant infections: What happens to double vaccinated people?

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus can hit the double vaccinated, raising questions about what might happen next in the pandemic. A new study from researchers at the University of Oxford found that two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were less effective at stopping the omicron variant compared to previous variants.
SCIENCE
CBS News

One year after FDA authorized Pfizer's COVID vaccine, cases are on the rise

Saturday marks one year since the Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine — the first of three COVID-19 vaccines now in use in the United States. During that time, more than 480 million shots have been administered, and just over 60% of eligible Americans are fully vaccinated. But even with those protections, case numbers have gone up 22% in the past two weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease

Pfizer said Tuesday that clinical trials confirmed its Covid pill -- a new type of treatment that should withstand the mutations seen with Omicron -- drastically reduced hospitalizations and deaths among at-risk people by almost 90 percent. The announcement came as a real-world study from South Africa showed two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 70 percent effective in stopping severe illness from the new variant, a result called encouraging by researchers, though it represents a drop compared to earlier strains. Data for the new pill, which hasn't yet been authorized anywhere in the world, came from more than 2,200 volunteers, and backed up preliminary findings announced last month. The American drugmaker said its treatment, called Paxlovid, also held up against the Omicron variant in lab-testing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
SELF

Here’s How Many Daily COVID-19 Cases Might Get Us Back to ‘Normal,’ Per Dr. Fauci

COVID-19 vaccinations have rolled out for adults and children as young as five across the nation, but coronavirus precautions are still part of our daily lives. When exactly can we get back to “normal”? Anthony Fauci, M.D., director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, gave his prediction in a pretaped interview at the 2021 STAT Summit on Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SELF

Here's What to Know About ‘Anti-COVID’ Pills, Including If They Really Treat COVID-19

So-called anti-COVID pills are in the news once again. Advisers for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are meeting today to vote on whether or not molnupiravir, a new antiviral for COVID-19 produced by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, should be recommended for coronavirus patients. If the panel votes to authorize it, molnupiravir would be the first oral take-home medication approved to treat mild to moderate COVID-19, NPR reports. Paxlovid, a COVID-19 antiviral pill produced by Pfizer, is also currently under review by the FDA.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SELF

SELF

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
940K+
Views
ABOUT

SELF is wellness you can trust. We help people feel better. No matter the platform—website, Snapchat, newsletters, consumer products, events—our work reflects this service-driven mission and the core values of inclusivity, accuracy, and empathy. We recognize that wellness is as much about self-expression and self-compassion as it is about workout classes and healthy eating; that it’s not an all-or-nothing thing; and that every person’s individual goals for wellness are different, and that’s great.

 https://www.self.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy